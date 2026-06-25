Mammootty Breaks Silence On AMMA Controversy: 'All Problems Must Be Resolved'

Mammootty brushed off the AMMA crisis as a ‘small matter’.
The megastar said that "all problems must be resolved soon".
His reaction comes days after Shwetha Menon's resignation as AMMA president.
The crisis in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) deepened after actors Mallika Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya resigned from its primary membership on Monday (June 22). Their resignations came after President Shwetha Menon-led 17-member executive committee stepped down from the association following a stormy general meeting on Sunday (June 21).
Now, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has finally reacted to the AMMA crisis. He is confident that the issues will be resolved soon.
Mammootty on AMMA controversy
After receiving the Padma Bhushan award, when the media asked him to weigh in on the ongoing AMMA crisis, Mammootty said, “I was wondering why you hadn’t asked that yet.”
“Let things pan out; a decision will be reached. It’s okay,” he said. When he was asked further, the 74-year-old star said, “We can only see things as they unfold, can’t we?”
“The next moment is not in our hands, after all. All problems must be resolved, and they will be. These are just small matters, aren’t they?,” he added.
Why did Shwetha Menon resign from AMMA?
Shwetha Menon, the first woman president of the AMMA, resigned from the post on Sunday, along with the executive body, after a dispute. The new committee was formed in August last year after the mass resignation of the 17-member AMMA executive committee, including president Mohanlal.
As reported by ANI, explaining her resignation, Menon said, “I have also come to believe, as some women stated earlier, that there is an attempt to push the association into the hands of some accused individuals,” and she isn't going to be anyone's puppet.
Menon claimed that, as they didn't have a treasurer in the committee, they could not present proper accounts. She also alleged that the main mistake was from the previous committee, and their accounts were all wrong. “The dealings were in cash, with less white money. This was happening for many months. I am relieved to have come out of the committee,” she said further.
In a statement, Shwetha also defended her exit, saying her decision was out of self-respect and not weakness. She also alleged that she had been subjected to sustained character assassination.