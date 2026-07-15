Vijay Confirms Jana Nayagan Is Releasing On July 23; Shares New Poster

Jana Nayagan has finally locked its release date.
Vijay has confirmed the new release date on social media.
The CM and makers also unveiled a new poster.
Jana Nayagan release date: Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay's final film has finally got a release date after a six-month delay. Vijay announced Jana Nayagan new release date alongside a new poster. The film was originally scheduled for a grand worldwide release on January 9, 2026.
Jana Nayagan locks release date
On Wednesday, Vijay and KVN Productions announced the release date, “Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. Jana Nayagan from July 23 (sic),” wrote the production house.
Jana Nayagan censor row
Vijay's film got delayed due to a legal dispute between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the non-issuance of a censor certificate.
The makers claimed that they received a communication from the board on December 22 about the film being suitable for a U/A 16+ certificate after the cuts. But the board claimed that CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi decided to withhold the certificate due to an internal complaint.
The Single Bench judge ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate, but the order was challenged, and there was a stay in the film's release. Makers approached the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the Madras HC.
On January 27, the Division Bench set aside the single judge's order, stating that it didn't grant the CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit and ordered a fresh hearing.
Jana Nayagan leak case
The film was leaked online in April. It had been pirated and circulated across multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and several torrent websites.
The Tamil Nadu Police later arrested multiple people in connection with the case. During the Madras HC proceedings, the prosecution informed that the pirated version had been viewed by nearly 1.2 crore people before authorities were able to block access.
Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.