Akhil Akkineni On Lenin Box Office Success And Emotional Redemption: ‘It’s The Victory Of Everyone Who Wanted Me To Win’

Pens heartfelt message for audience

"For all the people who believed in me, and everyone who wanted me to win, this is their victory. The last three to four days have given many people countless reasons to feel proud. Yes, the journey has been worth it, and it's the redemption that counts. I'm just in an incredible amount of relief that all the people who supported me finally got their redemption," Akhil shared in a heartfelt message.