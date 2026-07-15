Akhil Akkineni On Lenin Box Office Success And Emotional Redemption: ‘It’s The Victory Of Everyone Who Wanted Me To Win’

Akhil Akkineni expressed deep relief and emotional redemption following the massive success of his new film Lenin.
The film reportedly grossed over Rs 60 crore globally during its opening weekend.
Distributors confirmed to Akhil that the film has fully recovered its investment and has already entered profit territory.
Akhil Akkineni-starrer Lenin hit theatres on July 10 and has been well-received. The Telugu film has reportedly grossed over Rs 60 crore globally in its opening weekend.
Presented by Annapurna Studios, the action drama is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Akhil has opened up about Lenin's box office success.
Akhil Akkineni on Lenin success
Akhil said the massive audience turnout holds immense personal significance.
He expressed deep gratitude for the public reaction. "Given the overwhelming response, the positivity I have received from the audience, and the respect they are giving me—yes, it's way, way more than box office numbers," Akkineni said. He also added that while box office returns are the primary goal for backers and distributors, "beyond that, it's an emotional journey that has found its redemption at the end."
Pens heartfelt message for audience
"For all the people who believed in me, and everyone who wanted me to win, this is their victory. The last three to four days have given many people countless reasons to feel proud. Yes, the journey has been worth it, and it's the redemption that counts. I'm just in an incredible amount of relief that all the people who supported me finally got their redemption," Akhil shared in a heartfelt message.
He also said that the distributors informed him that the film has "recovered its investment and they are in profit."
"I just can't tell you how much it means for everyone who has believed in me and in this project. It's an emotional answer, but it's the plain and simple truth," he added.
Lenin also starred Easwari Rao, Sunil and Sivaji. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi have backed the project under the banners of Manam Enterprises and Sithara Entertainments.