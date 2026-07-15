Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Stranger Things Double Standards, Says She Faced More Scrutiny

Millie Bobby Brown said female Stranger Things stars faced harsher scrutiny than male colleagues.
The actor recalled appearance-based criticism beginning at just 15 years of age.
Brown said difficult public experiences inspired her to protect young performers entering Hollywood.
Millie Bobby Brown has spoken candidly about growing up in the public eye, saying she experienced far greater scrutiny than her male Stranger Things co-stars. Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the actor reflected on the pressures of finding fame at a young age and argued that female actors are often judged more harshly for their appearance than their work.
Millie Bobby Brown on double standards in Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown, who was just 12 when she began playing Eleven in Netflix's hit series, said women are rarely allowed to exist without constant criticism. During her conversation with Jay Shetty, it was said by the actor that "women don't win because we don't get to win. We don't get to just be in peace. It's crazy scrutiny."
She also reflected on growing up alongside four male co-stars, explaining that while they had their own challenges, her experience was markedly different. It was stated by Brown that "the scrutiny and pressure that gets put on you was insane." She added that headlines about her male castmates largely focused on their careers, while attention towards the female actors often centred on their appearance, outfits and makeup.
Actor recalls cruel comments about her appearance
Brown revealed that she was only 15 when people began criticising the way she looked. It was recalled by the actor that she had been told she looked like "a 60-year-old woman" regardless of what she wore. According to Brown, she eventually realised that many of the harsh opinions contradicted one another, making it easier to stop taking them seriously.
The actor also shared that social media apps were deleted from her phone after a difficult experience when she was 17. While she did not elaborate on the incident, Brown said the experience ultimately strengthened her resolve to protect young people entering the entertainment industry.
Brown made the remarks during the July 13 episode on the podcast.