Deepika Padukone has taken to social media to share something special this Sunday. The pretty actress has shared a long video where she can be seen chatting with Jay Shetty. Both Deepika Padukone and Jay Shetty were massively happy to talk to each other over video conferencing as the topic was something that was quite close to both of them – Self Care For Men.
Deepika Padukone has been vocal about mental health for a really long time. She had also opened up about her own journey in this matter and had opened up an organisation which tries to help anyone facing similar issues with their mental health journey. At the same time, Jay Shetty is also an expert when it comes to helping people realise their true selves. He is someone whom people look upto for advice not just for mental health but also for emotional issue and spiritual issues. He is someone who is followed by billions for the way he opens up about complex issues and simplifies them so that even a layman can understand the concept of how to go about that.
In this chat as well, Deepika Padukone and Jay Shetty went into some deep conversations on how people don’t give much importance to self-care, especially men. Check out the conversation right here:
The video shared by Deepika Padukone’s brand came with the caption, “Self-care for men is something that is surrounded by several myths and misconceptions. So we invited one of the world’s foremost experts on the subject to help clear the air: @jayshetty. In a candid conversation with our co-founder Deepika Padukone, Jay opens up about his self-care journey (sic).”
Summing up the entire chat, Deepika Padukone wrote this one sentence from Jay Shetty at the end, “If I’m in a better state of mind, I’ll be able to give more to the people I love (sic).” So, nicely put. Well what Jay Shetty said, isn’t that what we all are striving for everyday?
Did you like this chat between Deepika Padukone and Jay Shetty? Share your thoughts with us.