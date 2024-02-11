Deepika Padukone has been vocal about mental health for a really long time. She had also opened up about her own journey in this matter and had opened up an organisation which tries to help anyone facing similar issues with their mental health journey. At the same time, Jay Shetty is also an expert when it comes to helping people realise their true selves. He is someone whom people look upto for advice not just for mental health but also for emotional issue and spiritual issues. He is someone who is followed by billions for the way he opens up about complex issues and simplifies them so that even a layman can understand the concept of how to go about that.