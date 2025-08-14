India Weather Alert Today: Heavy Rain, Flood Warnings In Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Himachal

IMD issues red and orange alerts as monsoon rains intensify. Yamuna nears danger mark in Delhi, cloudbursts hit Himachal, and multiple states face flood threats.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Weather Alert, Red Alert, IMB, Yamuna water level, Cloudbursts
As of Thursday morning, August 14, the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.43 metres, just shy of the 204.50-metre warning mark. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi-NCR faces severe flood threat with Yamuna water level nearing danger mark and IMD issuing a red alert for heavy rain.

  • Himachal and Uttarakhand hit by flash floods after cloudbursts and glacier breach, stranding civilians, blocking roads, and damaging infrastructure.

  • Widespread monsoon impact across states, with heavy rainfall alerts, rescue operations underway, and disruptions to transport and schools.

Delhi woke to heavy rain on Thursday as the IMD escalated the alert from orange to red across Delhi-NCR, forecasting persistent rainfall through August 17, with several forecasts now stretching it to August 19.

The downpour triggered severe waterlogging in Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and areas near the Delhi–Haryana border, bringing road traffic to a standstill. Aviation was also affected: multiple flights were delayed or cancelled, and Air India, alongside other carriers, advised passengers to arrive early and verify flight status.

As of Thursday morning, August 14, the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.43 metres, just shy of the 204.50-metre warning mark. Authorities have issued precautionary alerts and placed flood control teams on standby, with close monitoring continuing through the day.

Uttar Pradesh: Orange Alert Continues, Schools Closed

The IMD’s orange alert covers the northern districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, and Maharajganj. Rainfall is expected through August 15, with easing thereafter.

In Lucknow, torrential downpours submerged parts of Gomti Nagar in knee-deep water, prompting the district administration to shut all schools from Classes 1 to 12 for the day.

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts Ravage Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti

On August 14, intense cloudbursts triggered flash floods across Kullu, Shimla, and Lahaul-Spiti. The torrents stranded four civilians, injured one, obstructed over 323 roads, and washed away multiple bridges; schools in affected areas have been shut down. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

In Shimla's Rampur subdivision, flash floods following cloudbursts near Nanti village destroyed bridges, shops, and a police outpost, cutting off road access entirely.

Uttarakhand: Glacier Break and Flood Fallout

Earlier in August, Uttarkashi was devastated by a flash flood, triggered by a glacier collapse or cloudburst, that killed at least five people and left dozens missing.

A temporary lake, approximately 400–500 metres long, formed near Harsil, raising concerns about downstream flooding if the natural dam gives way.

Although schools and yatra routes were affected, relief operations by NDRF, SDRF, and the Army have been active.

Telangana and Hyderabad: Monsoon Resurgence

Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are under a red alert with moderate to heavy rainfall expected through evening into the coming days.

Urban areas are experiencing waterlogging and commuting disruptions as the monsoon surge intensifies.

Maharashtra (Vidarbha): Rain Brings Respite

Vidarbha received beneficial rains, with Wardha recording 110 mm in just nine hours and other areas like Amravati and Chandrapur also seeing significant downpours. Dam releases were managed at Irai, Isapur, and Bembla, without damage reported, offering much-needed drought relief and supporting reservoirs.

Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon Returns After Dry Spell

After a 13-day pause, the monsoon has returned to areas including Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, and Betul. The IMD forecasts further heavy rain on August 15, raising hopes for relief in agriculture and water supply.

East and Central India: Monsoon Gains Momentum

A bay-of-Bengal low-pressure system is steering monsoon activity across eastern and central regions, especially in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy shower spells are expected as the system advances westwards.

Overall, from Delhi-NCR’s red alert and Yamuna’s near-breach to flash floods in Himachal, glacier-triggered devastation in Uttarakhand, and heavy monsoon activity across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and the eastern states, much of India is grappling with severe weather impacts.

While some regions like Vidarbha welcome the rains for drought relief, the broader picture is one of heightened flood risk, infrastructure disruption, and ongoing rescue operations, underscoring the urgency for preparedness as the monsoon surge continues into mid-August.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son