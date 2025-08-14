Delhi-NCR faces severe flood threat with Yamuna water level nearing danger mark and IMD issuing a red alert for heavy rain.
Himachal and Uttarakhand hit by flash floods after cloudbursts and glacier breach, stranding civilians, blocking roads, and damaging infrastructure.
Widespread monsoon impact across states, with heavy rainfall alerts, rescue operations underway, and disruptions to transport and schools.
Delhi woke to heavy rain on Thursday as the IMD escalated the alert from orange to red across Delhi-NCR, forecasting persistent rainfall through August 17, with several forecasts now stretching it to August 19.
The downpour triggered severe waterlogging in Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and areas near the Delhi–Haryana border, bringing road traffic to a standstill. Aviation was also affected: multiple flights were delayed or cancelled, and Air India, alongside other carriers, advised passengers to arrive early and verify flight status.
As of Thursday morning, August 14, the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.43 metres, just shy of the 204.50-metre warning mark. Authorities have issued precautionary alerts and placed flood control teams on standby, with close monitoring continuing through the day.
Uttar Pradesh: Orange Alert Continues, Schools Closed
The IMD’s orange alert covers the northern districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, and Maharajganj. Rainfall is expected through August 15, with easing thereafter.
In Lucknow, torrential downpours submerged parts of Gomti Nagar in knee-deep water, prompting the district administration to shut all schools from Classes 1 to 12 for the day.
Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts Ravage Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti
On August 14, intense cloudbursts triggered flash floods across Kullu, Shimla, and Lahaul-Spiti. The torrents stranded four civilians, injured one, obstructed over 323 roads, and washed away multiple bridges; schools in affected areas have been shut down. Rescue operations are still ongoing.
In Shimla's Rampur subdivision, flash floods following cloudbursts near Nanti village destroyed bridges, shops, and a police outpost, cutting off road access entirely.
Uttarakhand: Glacier Break and Flood Fallout
Earlier in August, Uttarkashi was devastated by a flash flood, triggered by a glacier collapse or cloudburst, that killed at least five people and left dozens missing.
A temporary lake, approximately 400–500 metres long, formed near Harsil, raising concerns about downstream flooding if the natural dam gives way.
Although schools and yatra routes were affected, relief operations by NDRF, SDRF, and the Army have been active.
Telangana and Hyderabad: Monsoon Resurgence
Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are under a red alert with moderate to heavy rainfall expected through evening into the coming days.
Urban areas are experiencing waterlogging and commuting disruptions as the monsoon surge intensifies.
Maharashtra (Vidarbha): Rain Brings Respite
Vidarbha received beneficial rains, with Wardha recording 110 mm in just nine hours and other areas like Amravati and Chandrapur also seeing significant downpours. Dam releases were managed at Irai, Isapur, and Bembla, without damage reported, offering much-needed drought relief and supporting reservoirs.
Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon Returns After Dry Spell
After a 13-day pause, the monsoon has returned to areas including Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, and Betul. The IMD forecasts further heavy rain on August 15, raising hopes for relief in agriculture and water supply.
East and Central India: Monsoon Gains Momentum
A bay-of-Bengal low-pressure system is steering monsoon activity across eastern and central regions, especially in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy shower spells are expected as the system advances westwards.
Overall, from Delhi-NCR’s red alert and Yamuna’s near-breach to flash floods in Himachal, glacier-triggered devastation in Uttarakhand, and heavy monsoon activity across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and the eastern states, much of India is grappling with severe weather impacts.
While some regions like Vidarbha welcome the rains for drought relief, the broader picture is one of heightened flood risk, infrastructure disruption, and ongoing rescue operations, underscoring the urgency for preparedness as the monsoon surge continues into mid-August.