Ajax Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Osimhen Hat-Trick Fires Lions To 3-0 Win
Victor Osimhen was unstoppable as Galatasaray routed Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League, completing a hat-trick that cemented his status as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in European competition with 25 goals. The Nigeria striker opened the scoring in the 59th minute with a header from Leroy Sané’s cross before converting two penalties after handball decisions against Ajax. Despite Remko Pasveer’s heroics in the first half, Ajax couldn’t contain Osimhen in the second, leaving the Dutch side with their fourth consecutive defeat and a worrying 14-1 aggregate in the group. Galatasaray climbed to ninth, edging closer to a top-eight spot in the group stage.
