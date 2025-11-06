Football

Ajax Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Osimhen Hat-Trick Fires Lions To 3-0 Win

Victor Osimhen was unstoppable as Galatasaray routed Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League, completing a hat-trick that cemented his status as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in European competition with 25 goals. The Nigeria striker opened the scoring in the 59th minute with a header from Leroy Sané’s cross before converting two penalties after handball decisions against Ajax. Despite Remko Pasveer’s heroics in the first half, Ajax couldn’t contain Osimhen in the second, leaving the Dutch side with their fourth consecutive defeat and a worrying 14-1 aggregate in the group. Galatasaray climbed to ninth, edging closer to a top-eight spot in the group stage.

UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray's Lucas Torreira walks off the pitch after the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray vs Ajax
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen reacts after scoring during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Champions League 2025-26: Ajax vs Galatasaray
Ajax's Rayane Bounida runs after Galatasaray's goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Champions League 2025-26: Galatasaray vs Ajax
Ajax's James McConnell tackles Galatasaray's goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Ajax vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen scores from a penalty kick during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP /Patrick Post
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Galatasaray vs Ajax
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen scores during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Champions League Soccer Match: Ajax vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen scores during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Champions League Soccer Match: Galatasaray vs Ajax
Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez, left, and Ajax's Wout Weghorst jump fpr the ball during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Netherlands Soccer Champions League: Ajax vs Galatasaray
Ajax's Oscar Gloukh sends a cross in front of Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen during the Champions League between Ajax and Galatasaray in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
