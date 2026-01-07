European Leaders Rally Behind Denmark As Trump Revives Claims On Greenland

Denmark and its allies rejected U.S. rhetoric suggesting Washington could seize Greenland, stressing that the territory is part of NATO and belongs to its population.

O
doanld trump
US President Donald Trump
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eight senior European leaders issued a joint statement asserting that Greenland’s security must be ensured collectively through NATO, with full respect for sovereignty and the wishes of its people.

  • The show of unity comes amid heightened tensions after comments by Trump and senior White House official.

  • Greenland is seeking urgent talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Eight senior European leaders have come together to defend Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory, amid escalating rhetoric from President Donald Trump’s administration suggesting the United States could take control of the mineral-rich Arctic island.

In a joint statement, the leaders said Greenland’s security must be safeguarded collectively through NATO, and in full accordance with the will of its population.

"Security in the Arctic must be ... achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders," the leaders wrote, hours after Trump said Washington "needs" Greenland.

The statement was signed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. It was also backed by the leaders of the Netherlands, Greece, Luxembourg and Slovenia.

The village of Ilulissat, with a population of approximately 4000, sits among glaciers and snow-covered hills on March 03, 2025. - null
“Greenland Is Ours," Says Prime Minister Egede as Trump Repeats Takeover Intentions

BY Outlook News Desk

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever voiced support for Frederiksen’s appeal for “respect for sovereignty among NATO allies,” writing in a social media post: “The West is strongest when it stands united and works together, not when it divides itself."

Greenland’s government on Tuesday sought an urgent meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address what it described as Washington’s "significant statements" about the Arctic nation.

Earlier in the day, Frederiksen met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss Arctic security, saying she valued “Canada’s strong support to the Kingdom of Denmark in the current situation.”

The coordinated show of support followed Trump doubling down on claims over the Danish-held territory after a U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

On Monday, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller challenged Denmark’s claim to Greenland, while declining to say whether the United States might use force. Trump has also accused Denmark of failing to do enough to ensure Greenland’s security, saying: "They added one more dog sled."

Donald Trump has expressed his interest to purchase Greenland and make it part of the US - Mads Madsen Arctic Creative
As Trump Works Towards Greenland Purchase, A Brief History Of The Island's Colonial Past

BY Outlook News Desk

In response, the European leaders said: "NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up. We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries. The Kingdom of Denmark — including Greenland — is part of NATO."

"Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," the statement concluded. It was released as around 40 leaders and senior EU officials gathered in Paris for talks on ending the Ukraine war.

Frederiksen warned on Monday that a U.S. invasion of Greenland would effectively mark the end of NATO.

Published At:
