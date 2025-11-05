Bihar Election 2025: As Bihar Votes, Migrant Workers In Kashmir Speak of Joblessness and Broken Promises

As Bihar goes to the polls tomorrow, migrant workers from the state working in Kashmir are hoping for an end to migration and better opportunities in their state. Migrant workers from Bihar, currently working in Kashmir, talk about unemployment, poverty, rising inflation and lack of opportunities in Bihar. Afroz Alam, one of the migrant workers, said, “We travel 2,000 kilometres to die here in the cold while politicians sleep comfortably after elections.” He also said, “If we had jobs back home, we wouldn’t have to migrate in search of work.” They spoke about not earning enough, the struggle to send money home and feeling abandoned by leaders who, they say, make big promises during campaigns but disappear once in power.