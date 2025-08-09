Mental Health

Invisible Scar: Kashmir’s Battle with Mental Health and the Missing

Kashmir has lived through decades of conflict. But within that conflict, another quieter battle plays out in parallel, a battle with the wait. A wait for a beloved who left one day and never returned.

Y
Yasir Iqbal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashmir
Rafeeqa lives with her only son who was just a year old when her husband went missing. Her husband was a labourer and had gone out for work and never return. Rafeeq never remarried, she raised her son on her own. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal

Some mothers keep photographs of their missing sons in the holy Quran believing that they would see it every morning when they open it to read. Others remain silent, nourishing their faith, while talking to the blank walls through their eyes, smiling at an imaginary arrival of their beloved ones. There are some who wake up happy after dreaming of preparing the lunchbox and ironing their son’s school uniform.

Kashmir has lived through decades of conflict. But within that conflict, another quieter battle plays out in parallel, a battle with the wait. A wait for a beloved who left one day and never returned. A wait that refuses to die. A wait that forces the mind to cling to hope, believing that one day, that loved one will come home. This battle is not fought on the battle grounds with armies, but in the endless fields of memory against oneself, with every speck of the house pulling you back to the memory lane where the shadows of the loved ones still linger.

Dr C. Ramasubramanian is a leading mental health advocate in Tamil Nadu - K A Shaji
‘Mental Health Is Also About Justice’: An Interview With C Ramasubramanian

BY K A Shaji

Over the years of this conflict, many people have gone missing, left behind their families with a wound that refuses to heal. It is a wound that keeps a perpetual ray of hope for reunion. But, this bubble of hope has slowly drawn them into the deep spiral of mental trauma. When graves are not assigned and the life becomes an open end, the mind starts its journey in search of the missing. The absence of the beloved ones has tormented families not only physical, financially or socially, but have shattered their mental health in ways that words cannot describe.

In many parts of the world Mental health is a taboo and in a society like Kashmir it’s no different. These mothers have learned to live in silence, carrying a psychological weight alone. The invisible scars of mental agony remain engraved in their minds, drawing them in to the deep whirlpool of anxiety and depression. Most of them are unaware of the fact that they are living through this quiet trauma behind closed doors.

1/12
Kashmir issues
Rafeeqa lives with her only son who was just a year old when her husband went missing. Her husband was a labourer and had gone out for work and never returned. Rafeeqa never remarried, she raised her son on her own. “My father going missing has taken a heavy toll on my mother’s mental health and physical health lately”, says Rafeeqa’s son. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
Bollywood stars coping with mental health issues: L to R- Deepika Padukone, Sushant Singh Rajput, Parveen Babi - Illustration
The Blind Spot: Stardom And The Mental Health Taboo In Bollywood

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

2/12
Kashmir issues
Hajira's only son left home in 1994 for arms training when he was just 17 years old. "He left us all alone, leaving behind a wound in our hearts that won’t heal until the day we die,” she says. Looking at her son's photo she says, that she is still alive and her sons is nowhere. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
3/12
Kashmir issues
“It was 1992, when my elder son left for work, went missing, and never came back. This shattered me completely", says Mubeena. Her son was the elder one among the other six siblings. After few years her husband also passed away. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
Faith Healing in Kashmir - Vikas Thakur 
Faith Healers, Mental Health And Misbelief

BY Ishfaq Naseem

4/12
Kashmir issues
The absence of the beloved ones has tormented families not only physical, financially or socially, but have shattered their mental health in ways that words cannot describe. Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
5/12
Kashmir issues
“It was 1992, when my elder son left for work, went missing, and never came back. This shattered me completely", says Mubeena. Her son was the elder one among the other six siblings. After few years her husband also passed away. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
6/12
Kashmir issues
Most of them are unaware of the fact that they are living through this quiet trauma behind closed doors. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
OP Singh, Director General of Police & Head, State Narcotics Control Bureau - null
Behind The Facade: Mental Health And The Cost Of Academic Pressure

BY OP Singh

7/12
Kashmir issues
Taja (name changed) has been longing for her son for almost thirty years. Physically weakened, she has also deteriorated psychologically. “Missing of our brother devasted us especially, our mother. He was her favourite among the all siblings. My mother suffers from severe depression, anxiety and mood swings”, says Taja’s younger son. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
8/12
Kashmir issues
"I keep my son's photo in the Quran so that I can see it every morning when I open it", says Dilshada, who is in her late 50s. "I still wish he just appears at the window one day and says, ‘Mouji be owusaye’ (Mama, I’ve come)", she adds. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
9/12
Kashmir issues
Khaitja in her 70s lives with her son who is not keeping well. Her nephew, who used to live with her as his mother had passed away, went missing. Khatija says, “He had some connections with militants. He was a ground worker for them. He was picked up from our home in 90s. I don’t remember exactly which year. It’s been a long time”. She adds, “ Since then I have searched for him everywhere, I have walked a lot for him, but there was no trace of him." Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
10/12
Kashmir
This battle is not fought on the battle grounds with armies, but in the endless fields of memory against oneself. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
11/12
Kashmir
The wait for a beloved who left one day and never returned. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
12/12
Kashmir issues
Life has not been the same for Hafeeza, who hails from Kupwara, since her husband left home for Punjab to sell shawls and was killed in a cross firing. "In early 90s, it had been a month or two, since he left for Punjab, I don't remember exactly, when the police called us to identify a body. When we saw it, his face was riddled with bullet wounds. At first, we couldn’t recognize him properly, but it was indeed my husband" Hafeeza says. | Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal