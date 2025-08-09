Invisible Scar: Kashmir’s Battle with Mental Health and the Missing

9/12

Khaitja in her 70s lives with her son who is not keeping well. Her nephew, who used to live with her as his mother had passed away, went missing. Khatija says, “He had some connections with militants. He was a ground worker for them. He was picked up from our home in 90s. I don’t remember exactly which year. It’s been a long time”. She adds, “ Since then I have searched for him everywhere, I have walked a lot for him, but there was no trace of him." Yasir Iqbal Yasir Iqbal