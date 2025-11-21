120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has returned to play a real-life hero in 120 Bahadur, which arrived in cinemas on November 21. The war drama had paid previews on November 18. 120 Bahadur recounts the Battle of Rezang La during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. It focuses on the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the soldiers from the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought against a huge 3000 Chinese Army. Farhan played the legendary martyr Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.