120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur hit the screens on November 21.
The war drama has received positive reviews from netizens.
The story revolves around the 120 Indian soldiers who became legends at the Battle of Rezang La during the Sino-Indian War on November 18, 1962.
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has returned to play a real-life hero in 120 Bahadur, which arrived in cinemas on November 21. The war drama had paid previews on November 18. 120 Bahadur recounts the Battle of Rezang La during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. It focuses on the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the soldiers from the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought against a huge 3000 Chinese Army. Farhan played the legendary martyr Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.
The reviews of 120 Bahadur on X (formerly Twitter) are out, with netizens praising Farhan and the entire cast for their brilliant performances. They also hailed the makers for their attempt to bring the heroic Indian war story to the mainstream cinema. The visuals, cinematography, music, emotional depth and patriotic tone of the film have also received appreciation from the audience. Have a look at 120 Bahadur Twitter review here.
120 Bahadur X review
Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in significant roles.
The film has been primarily released in urban India and multiplexes and is expected to open at Rs 3-4 crore at the box office.