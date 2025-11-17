120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Epic Becomes First Film To Release In Defence Theatres Across India

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will be shown in more than 800 defence cinema halls for the soldiers and their families. The film will release on November 21.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will be shown in more than 800 defence cinema halls Photo: X
Summary
  • Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will hit the screens on November 21.

  • The war epic will be shown in more than 800 defence cinema halls for the soldiers and their families.

  • 120 Bahadur is based on the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur, produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, is set to hit the screens this Friday on November 21. The film will have paid previews on November 18. The war epic will also be released across defence theatres nationwide.

120 Bahadur to release in defence theatres

120 Bahadur has become the first film in the country to be released in defence cinema halls. It will be screened in over 800 theatres for the soldiers and their families. This initiative is enabled through PictureTime’s mobile cinema network in collaboration with GenSync Brat Media.

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to release 3 days ahead of its schedule date - X/Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur To Release 3 Days Ahead Of Its Scheduled Date? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the landmark initiative, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder-CEO of PictureTime, said, “There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30 percent of India’s 20-million strong veteran and family audience has access to defence cinemas. We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70% and we begin with a bang with 120 Bahadur, a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces.”

Excel Entertainment CEO Vishal Ramchandani shared, “120 Bahadur honours the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. We feel truly privileged that the soldiers whose spirit the film celebrates will be watching it with their families. Our sincere thanks to PictureTime for facilitating this screening for those who serve the nation.”

About 12 Bahadur

120 Bahadur will tell the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, fought the enemies.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Published At:
