120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Epic Becomes First Film To Release In Defence Theatres Across India

On the landmark initiative, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder-CEO of PictureTime, said, “There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30 percent of India’s 20-million strong veteran and family audience has access to defence cinemas. We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70% and we begin with a bang with 120 Bahadur, a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces.”