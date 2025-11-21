120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar-Led War Drama Sinks Under Borrowed Texture

Ghai is complacent to operate from a pose of mannered simplicity. Talk of military strategies is dangled only to segue into the Rezang La battle. Naturally, caricatures fill in for the Chinese side, who don’t hesitate to shoot at their own vulnerable ilk. Inconsistencies scatter throughout. Initially, the Chinese dialogues are tackily dubbed in Hindi. Soon enough, the makers retain the original language. Yet, it doesn’t take away from gratingly exaggerated sketches. Unlike them, the Indian jawans are tightly bound in brotherhood, looking out for each other till their final moments. Their generosity is sharply contrasted against the Chinese small-mindedness. However, all of this is a generic muddle at most. The soldiers blur into each other, cast in models of village naivete that’s carried into the site of duty. Yes, some of it is meant to signal a shared nature given the bulk of Major’s Charlie Company is made up of the Ahir community. This lends the film a perfect excuse to exult in chest-thumping caste pride. Everyone gloats in it. Shaitan taps caste zeal to make his men forge forth. The same extends to his own Rajput pride. None of his emotions crack through the surface. What’s stressed instead is his immunity to biting cold.