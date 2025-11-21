Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

This part is quite crucial for the political spine it asserts, particularly in how it examines propaganda and the ease with which entire populations are guided into mistaking reinforced bias for truth. The Wizard, nearly deified despite possessing no real magic, maintains his authority through spectacle and persuasion. By this point, he is buckling under a soft-edged dictatorship. While the analogy is hardly delicate, it is quite functional as a narrative backdrop. His grand project—the Yellow Brick Road—symbolically invites the people to journey toward him, a manufactured pilgrimage designed to sustain his image. Yet, the very pathway meant to solidify his bond with the masses becomes the fault line that ultimately destabilises his power and pulls him off the pedestal he built for himself.