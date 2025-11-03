DIFF 2025: Lesbian Space Princess Review | An Explosively Vibrant Odyssey Of Self-Acceptance

These Straight White Maliens, animated rectangular blocks of fragile masculinity, are determined to attract “chicks” with a “chick magnet,” which—true to the film’s absurdist humor—ends up covered in actual chickens. They embody a parody of incel culture, where man caves echo with the art of mansplaining and misplaced entitlement. In sharp contrast, the lesbians of Clitopolis navigate attachment overload—falling fast, loving hard, and burning out quicker than light speed. However, Lesbian Space Princess uses Saira’s insecurity as a mirror to something universal: the fear of being unlovable. It’s fascinating how the film positions this as a shared emotional crisis between men and lesbians, albeit in opposite contexts. The Straight White Maliens compensate for their lack of self-worth with arrogance and entitlement, while Saira internalizes hers through self-doubt and neediness. Both are trapped in the same orbit of insecurity, unable to believe they can be liked for who they are. That parallel gives the film a strangely empathetic edge.