DIFF 2025: Lesbian Space Princess Review | An Explosively Vibrant Odyssey Of Self-Acceptance

Outlook Rating:
3 / 5

Lesbian Space Princess is as messy, vibrant, and endearing as its protagonist. It’s a queer animated film that dares to be both silly and sincere, swinging between parody and poignancy without ever losing its heart.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Umbrella Entertainment
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lesbian Space Princess (2024) initially premiered at Berlin's Panorama section.

  • This sci-fi animated film is directed by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese.

  • The film also recently screened during the Dharamshala International Film Festival 2025.

In Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s award-winning debut Lesbian Space Princess (2024), outer space becomes less a sci-fi setting and more a glittering metaphor for queer interiority. The film screened at the Dharamshala International Film Festival on October 31, 2025 and saw a houseful audience. The film balances emotional self-discovery and cosmic absurdity—an unapologetically sapphic playground where humor, heartbreak, and high camp coexist. The film bursts with innuendos, cultural winks, and a self-aware lesbian sensibility that pokes fun at heteronormative inadequacies while celebrating queer joy.

Our heroine, Saira (Shabana Azeez), is the eponymous princess of Clitopolis—an elusive utopia said to be “hard to find but actually quite easy.” The only daughter of royal mothers Anne (Madeleine Sami) and Leanne (Jordan Raskopoulos), Saira is an introverted twenty-three-year-old with self-worth issues so acute that she’s been voted “Most Boring Royal in Gay Space.” Her only claim to excitement is her relationship with Kiki (Bernie Van Tiel), a thrill-seeking space assassin who dumps her after two weeks.

Heartbroken, Saira’s emotional spiral propels her into a bizarre, neon-lit odyssey through the galaxy—a journey as much about conquering self-doubt as it is about rescuing her ex from the clutches of the hilariously literal Straight White Maliens. Along her journey, Saira is joined by the Problematic Ship (Richard Roxburgh), a sentient vessel that gleefully spouts homophobic remarks before reluctantly developing empathy, and Willow (Gemma Chua-Tran), a nonbinary musician whose optimism slices through Saira’s melancholia like a sunbeam in space dust. Together, they crash through drag queen thieves, self-doubt monsters, and emotional labyrinths, all while Saira learns that her “magic hands” (each gifted with an extra finger) aren’t her only power.

Related Content
Related Content

These Straight White Maliens, animated rectangular blocks of fragile masculinity, are determined to attract “chicks” with a “chick magnet,” which—true to the film’s absurdist humor—ends up covered in actual chickens. They embody a parody of incel culture, where man caves echo with the art of mansplaining and misplaced entitlement. In sharp contrast, the lesbians of Clitopolis navigate attachment overload—falling fast, loving hard, and burning out quicker than light speed. However, Lesbian Space Princess uses Saira’s insecurity as a mirror to something universal: the fear of being unlovable. It’s fascinating how the film positions this as a shared emotional crisis between men and lesbians, albeit in opposite contexts. The Straight White Maliens compensate for their lack of self-worth with arrogance and entitlement, while Saira internalizes hers through self-doubt and neediness. Both are trapped in the same orbit of insecurity, unable to believe they can be liked for who they are. That parallel gives the film a strangely empathetic edge.

Still
Still Photo: Umbrella Entertainment
info_icon

Saira’s tearful awkwardness might test one’s patience, but it’s also painfully relatable. Her fear of disappointing others, of being unlovable unless needed, anchors the film’s emotional weight. Beneath the gaudy sci-fi surface, Lesbian Space Princess is a story about learning to exist without apology—a lesson tucked between bawdy jokes and camp visuals. The film’s brilliance lies in how it normalizes queerness without the “coming out” narrative; Saira’s conflict is not particularly about identity, but mostly about intimacy, self-perception, and emotional survival.

Still
Still Photo: Umbrella Entertainment
info_icon

Some of the gags wobble, and the film occasionally overstuffs itself with visual noise, but its charm never wanes. The humor teeters between sharp satire and chaotic cringe, yet that inconsistency feels almost deliberate—mirroring Saira’s own emotional turbulence. The animation soars during her anxiety sequences, turning abstract feelings into tactile, visible demons. And Azeez’s voice work grounds it all, her trembling delivery balancing comedy with sincerity. Varghese’s original score collides with Hobbs’ animation background to create a mischievous, politically charged, and tender ode to the queer imagination.

In the end, Lesbian Space Princess is as messy, vibrant, and endearing as its protagonist. It’s a queer animated film that dares to be both silly and sincere, swinging between parody and poignancy without ever losing its heart. Some will find it too much; others will find themselves in it. Either way, it’s destined for cult status—a rainbow-hued reminder that in the chaos of outer space, the hardest planet to land on is self-acceptance.

Still - Rita Heer
DIFF 2025: Abja And Her Pickled Eggs Review | A Portrait Of Womanhood Coloured By Salt, Solitude And Surrealism

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  2. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  4. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote