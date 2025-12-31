A Day In The Life Of Jafar

Set in a world where bureaucracies and borders shape human relationships, Absolute Jafar is a poignant meditation on belonging and becoming.

Sarnath Banerjee
Absolute Jafar | Sarnath Banerjee | Harper Collins | 272 pages | Rs 799
  • Sarnath Banerjee is an acclaimed graphic novelist and artist, with works shown internationally, including at the Berlin Biennale 2025.

  • His upcoming Absolute Jafar reflects on belonging and identity shaped by borders and bureaucracy.

Sarnath Banerjee is the author of the graphic novels Corridor, The Barn Owl’s Wondrous Capers, The Harappa Files, All Quiet in Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He created Gallery of Losers, a series of billboards for the 2012 London Olympics. His installation, Critical Imagination Deficit, was showcased at the 13th Berlin Biennale 2025

These strips are from his upcoming graphic novel Absolute Jafar. Set in a world where bureaucracies and borders shape human relationships, Absolute Jafar is a poignant meditation on belonging and becoming.

This article appeared as ‘A Day In The Life Of Jafar' in Outlook’s 30th anniversary double issue ‘Party is Elsewhere’ dated January 21st, 2025, which explores the subject of imagined spaces as tools of resistance and politics.

