A Day In The Life Of Jafar

Sarnath Banerjee is the author of the graphic novels Corridor, The Barn Owl’s Wondrous Capers, The Harappa Files, All Quiet in Vikaspuri and Doab Dil. He created Gallery of Losers, a series of billboards for the 2012 London Olympics. His installation, Critical Imagination Deficit, was showcased at the 13th Berlin Biennale 2025