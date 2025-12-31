Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

In Dreams. There is no Alice. There is no Wonderland. There is wonder. And there is arousal. Of the imaginary. A tactility in the text that conveys the illicit and the unmentionable. There is a sense of ‘discovery’. The kind that hints at the excitement of a journey into the unknown. Accompanied by a sense of anticipation. The kind that an explorer must feel at the start of an exploration. Or a lover? What lies in wait? Demons or angels? Who knows? The kind that visits our dreams. Images that ‘glow in the dark’ as they slide in and out of our minds in a state of deep sleep that feels like wakefulness. How does that artist dare express in paint what the writer does with such ease in words? The sensuality of colours or is it again that ‘dreadful reality’, the imagination, that refuses to easily cohabit or mingle. Imagination at war with itself and Others with a capital O and its neighbours. Sharp. Bristly. Edged with an armour that is hard to pierce. And yet does precisely that. It allows itself the vulnerability of the dream-state in which all is porous and therefore nothing is as it appears. Hard. Soft. Metal. Cloth. Everything merges into one. This is what the seemingly opposing imaginations—yes plural—try to achieve. A harmony that sets out to deceive.