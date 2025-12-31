Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

In Dreams. There is no Alice. There is no Wonderland. There is wonder. And there is arousal. Of the imaginary. A tactility in the text that conveys the illicit and the unmentionable.

N
Naveen Kishore
Updated on:
Updated on:
Imagine
Photo: Naveen Kishore
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The act of writing is one of solitude.

  • The image I have is of a deserted whiteness.

  • There can never be a sense of ‘closure’ or ‘laying to rest’.

Notes from an imaginary notebook

I am yet to imagine. . .

No fingerprints on the last glass of wine.

Nor any footprints on the clouds as you climb the stairway.

No letters. Thoughts. Unread books. Not even a discarded bookmark.

No dreams. Unrealised or fulfilled. Or nightmares to breathlessly wake up from.

No impression of your reclusive body as you sink into your bed for the last time.

Imagine leaving nothing behind. Not even a trace.

Imagine. That which inhabits the mind and fills it with longing. Therefore, Melancholy?

Imagine being a refugee in your own mind.

Migration. Of thought. And Self. From one state of being. Of emotion. Of presence. To another. Or many others. One feeding the other. Often parasitically feeding off the other. As in the more powerful emotion will win the tug of war. The weaker being drained of strength and left to decay. In a landscape of shifting ideologies and political leanings; in a setting that espouses the philosophy of both the commodity and the spectacle of the Self; Often the Spectacle of the commodity itself is as alluring as the promise of something aspired to but never gained in another sphere of emotion. There is a downside to aspiration. It has built into its very desire a sense of leaving something behind. Of abandoning. And therefore, of being abandoned. The comfort of leaving one’s nest for something new, however exciting, promising, desirable is still an a-sundering. Therefore, a sense of unease is a state that will visit one’s Self both metaphysically and as a bodily invasion.

Related Content
Related Content

In Dreams. There is no Alice. There is no Wonderland. There is wonder. And there is arousal. Of the imaginary. A tactility in the text that conveys the illicit and the unmentionable. There is a sense of ‘discovery’. The kind that hints at the excitement of a journey into the unknown. Accompanied by a sense of anticipation. The kind that an explorer must feel at the start of an exploration. Or a lover? What lies in wait? Demons or angels? Who knows? The kind that visits our dreams. Images that ‘glow in the dark’ as they slide in and out of our minds in a state of deep sleep that feels like wakefulness. How does that artist dare express in paint what the writer does with such ease in words? The sensuality of colours or is it again that ‘dreadful reality’, the imagination, that refuses to easily cohabit or mingle. Imagination at war with itself and Others with a capital O and its neighbours. Sharp. Bristly. Edged with an armour that is hard to pierce. And yet does precisely that. It allows itself the vulnerability of the dream-state in which all is porous and therefore nothing is as it appears. Hard. Soft. Metal. Cloth. Everything merges into one. This is what the seemingly opposing imaginations—yes plural—try to achieve. A harmony that sets out to deceive.

Now imagine

‘That which is elusive’. Find it. Hold it in the palm of your thought. Articulate its radiance through any form of creativity you call your conduit, for that is what any creative action is: a ‘transience’ through which art reaches its audience.

How?

‘Wear only your second skin’, shed the one that has trained itself to dullness. Let it respond to every single thing. Soak it in. Absorb without smearing your self.

Now shut your eyes tight till they hurt. Open them slowly, inside your head, so that you can learn a fresh new way of seeing.

Why?

Because

‘He never heard of reason.

If he did, he pities it.’

The image I have is of a deserted whiteness. Desolate and uninhabited. The sheet of paper stretches into the twilight. Barren, solitary, introverted, hermit-like in its desire for seclusion. Companionless. Unfrequented except by thought.

How do you create loneliness? And its close Other, intimacy? Without which you cannot write.

The act of writing is one of solitude. Like diving into the innermost, blindfolded. Of turning eyelids into tightly clenched fists. The nails dig deep. Drawing blood from the darkness.

Of waiting for language to find an opportune moment and reveal itself.

Of digging into memory that is elusive and often helter-skelter in its desire to be untamed.

Of chasing ‘butterflies with nets of wonder’ often with the cruel intent of preserving them like dead flowers between the covers of a book.

Of seeking your muse, night after night, with the remaining glass slipper in the hope that it would fit.

There are words that are welcome. Welcome words. Genial and hospitable. Magnanimous and large-hearted. Words that have kind faces creased with the wisdom that comes with years of usage. Sculpted words that know the pain of the mallet.

There are words that are not so welcome. Unwelcome words. Met with suspicion as they thrust their way forward. Words that have to prove their identity in a post-9/11 new order where a passport is a document of mistrust. And hostility. Nomadic words that have no choice but to remain in perpetual exile. The Jews of language. Imagine mailing letters home and finding them returned unopened with the legend ‘address unknown’.

There are words that come to the feast wearing masks. Disguised figments awaiting the witching hour when they will turn into mice and scurry back into the dark. Unless... unless they can be unmasked to reveal their true selves.

Words, like mourners at a bereavement, inconsolable. Devastated and stricken with grief. Wearing the garb of deep and profound sorrow. Intense. Emotion writ large upon their countenance.

Then again:

‘Every now and then it is possible to have absolutely nothing; the possibility

of nothing.’

—John Cage

People die. Sometimes quietly. Sometimes not so quietly. I often wonder how I will die.

‘My breath leaves my body in dreams’

I am at a wake. Listening to the mourners gathered there. They cannot see me for I am recently dead. Or newly arrived. I can no longer tell. Not with certainty. Anyway. Perhaps those who have some experience in these matters can. People who knew me when I was alive are all around me. It would be more correct to say that I am all around them. One by one the ones I had learned to call ‘my friends’ take the stage and extol my virtues. Men and women both. Singing my praises. Saying things to my back they wouldn’t dare say to my face. I feel the women outnumber the men. As they did when I was amongst them. Alive. Now in this new state of absence I find this not the slightest bit odd. In fact I must admit I like it.

However, there is one amongst them I fail to recognise. A woman wearing a burkha. Her face and body concealed. Austere. Black. When it is her turn to speak she merely stands there and stares in my direction. She then reaches down to the hem of her burkha and lifts up the front. And reveals legs made up of papier-mache. On closer inspection it turns out to be paper. Not just any paper. Quality letter paper. The kind people use to write handwritten letters. I would go so far as to say that her legs appear to be made up of letters written in black Chinese ink by a fluent hand.

I remain standing where I am while she plucks each letter and proceeds to tear it into hundreds of tiny pieces. It is all done in silence. She is soon surrounded by an ant heap of meaningless text. There are no more letters to tear. I am not at all astonished that she no longer has any legs.

‘My language trembles with desire...’

I am at a dream. It is also that which I am dreaming. Dreaming the dream that is being dreamt by me.

By me alone.

I seek words that will emote. Move restlessly across the stage refusing to stand still ignoring the urge to pause. Words that will seek translucence in a pool of light. Words that are nimble-toed and taut. Those that appear to skim the surface of the wine-drenched stage. Bliss. Full. Incandescent. Rhythmic words. Like fireflies.

Like a herald the twilight at the lakes fills the air with expectancy. The fading light will bring the fireflies to play upon its edges. A lad not quite out of his teens will capture seventy-seven or more into a large glass jar. For he has promised his ladylove. She who has no memory of this quest. Nor time enough.

It was well past midnight when I came back to the theatre. Made my way through the basement door and up to the dark stage. I placed the jar of fireflies on the stage and slowly removed the cloth that had concealed their brilliance.

I then opened the jar and let each glowing word escape into the dark of the auditorium.

For those of us who find ourselves in Purgatory for the rest of our post-Gujarat lives this business of forgetting and its reverse, remembering, is a cross that will have to be borne. There can never be a sense of ‘closure’ or ‘laying to rest’.

Not even in our imagination.

Unknown and alone, I have returned to wander through my native country, which lies about me like a vast graveyard . . .

Friedrich HolderlinHyperion

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Artwork installation: Sudarshan Shetty
Elsewhere: How Imagined Worlds Become Sites Of Resistance, Memory And Hope
| Courtesy: Gallery ske : At Rest Untitled artwork from Sudarshan Shetty’s Paper Moon series
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Our Unseen Sanctuary, Finding Calm Within Chaos
Vikram Sharma : Amitava Kumar
“You Are Not A Writer If You don’t Carry A Notebook”
| Illustration: Vikas Thakur : Casa Museo: At Gabriel García Márquez’s birthplace—Aracataca in Colombia
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Márquez’s Macondo And Gandhi, Still Undeciphered

Naveen Kishore is a poet, photographer, theatre lighting designer and publisher, Seagull Books

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Aryan Juyal’s 150 Powers UP To 291/2

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ODI Beat DEL By 79 Runs After Bowling Them Out For 193

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller