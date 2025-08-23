Imagine a narrow road. With flickering lamps from a different age. Gingerly placed atop tall posts. Shadows against the sky. Just before their demise at the hands of the morning light. Night into day. A cross fade. Stretching uphill into a horizon gradually coming to life. Its silver beginning to make its presence known. The dew washed cobblestones rubbing their eyes. Stretching sideways. Waking up. Becoming aware of the dawn light caressing them. Aslant. The road paved in silver. A feast of glitter. A scene that started like a silhouette as in shadow plays as the dawn made way for the first rays of the sun. And the sounds of the morning. For which I find I am responsible. Though I know not how. Or why. I cannot choose the sound track. The effects. I need the horse drawn milk cart. What with cobblestones and flickering lamps. I keep hitting the wrong buttons. Honking trucks and cars in a hurry. The cycles and the morning joggers their dogs running beside them. A confused set of cues. In the midst of this growing irritation I am stopped dead in my tracks by a falling body. Just like that. Not a single tall building in sight. This being a small town at the edge of the world where the strictest of architecture laws prevail. One plus one. That’s it. A ground floor and a first floor. Tiled roofs. Wood and earth. From where did this thing this body fall? Nothing to be done. I stop in my tracks.Go over to the body. White. Covered in a body suit. Familiar but not known.