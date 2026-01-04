Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Dot In Soot

In ‘The Dot in Soot,’ Aakriti Kuntal turns the home into a space of memory, dreaming, and becoming.

Aakriti Kuntal
Red by the Sea Artwork by Riyas Komu
Red by the Sea Artwork by Riyas Komu Photo: | Courtesy: Tao art Gallery
  • The poem explores home as a space of memory, dreaming, and becoming, where childhood, loss, and imagination merge through images of houses, bodies, and music.

  • Through dreamlike imagery, music, and domestic details, the text rebuilds home as a living, breathing force that binds people, sleep, sound, and subconscious life together.

  • Aakriti Kuntal is an Indian poet, writer, and visual artist whose work appears in literary journals.

Bluebells sway,

their arched mouths

Tracing like fins

the perimeter of the fist.

The forgotten house

lurks in the creeping hedge

Of eyelashes—a plump memory.

Guava trees host the limbs

Of children as they scour

the bones of the trees and lick

The crepe fruits. Each room

hugs another, mimicking

The embrace of a child and

father. Creepers entwine

Into robust visions—the pigtails

of a small child. Home is

Where thoughts take root. Grow

into the naked soil and emerge

As bulbs. Home is where dreaming

mouths overlap in sonorous circles.

Sleep tying them into unity. Home

is where the letters of intimacy

Swiftly knit into one another. Home

is where one first faces oneself,

Becomes oneself—the mirror to a

conclave nature. Home is where life’s

Nascent blood first purred.

Home glistens with memory,

Now the black pimple

of ashes and debris.

Artwork installation: Sudarshan Shetty - null
Elsewhere: How Imagined Worlds Become Sites Of Resistance, Memory And Hope

BY Chinki Sinha

Castle

A splinter in the mouth. Like a dream. A forgotten dream. She tries to pluck it. Cauliflowers of pus. The cogs unwind. Howl’s Moving Castle. A dream is in motion. It’s no longer a hospital bed. The wispy sheets don’t envelope the cyan haze of the body. The body is unfettered. The debris has grown into a face. A face with a clown nose. Laughter runs through the intestines like an eel in motion. Colour arises behind the eyelids.

Everything that had fallen apart starts to stir. The memory of the house. A living, breathing engine that stitched all its members together. The kettle that blew off steam against the pastel curtains. The cat that purred beside the pile of books. Crayon thoughts are now reconstructing in the choking mind. Gathering and gathering as if to smell a hibiscus once more. As if to touch brother’s wool hair once more in sleep. As if to cut through the damages and bandages and mould like clay around sister’s face. Her jaw fitting perfectly into the C jelly of the palm. Embedded perfectly. A dream within a dream.

Ghar ki Vaani

Entire alleys. Caps and huts. Doors and knuckles. Stretched skin and bricks. The mind burns with threaded tunes. Each house has its own music, each hour its own rhythm. Max Richter’s sleep as the mushroom skirt of night unveils itself. Blue siphoned from the sky’s navel. Each mind connected like dots. Snoring, sleeping, purring, and joined as the collective subconscious floats like bubbles in the eyes of the abode. Constellations in a cup of liquid. The house penetrates the rhythms of sleep. Ruichi Sakamoto’s dream as the afternoon light melts in each corner. The house—measured breaths, an incantation in the mouth of an infant. Chopin’s etudes as the stove’s holy blue flames keep hunger at bay. Satie’s twilight mirth that stitches all religions, all minds, all hands together in a moment of caramel delight.

Aakriti Kuntal is a poet, writer, and visual artist from India whose work has been published in various literary journals. When she is not daydreaming, she is immersed in classical music and taking afternoon strolls.

| Courtesy: Sakshi Gallery : Other Ways of Seeing Untitled artwork by Sujith S.N.
Outlook Anniversary issue: The World And The Word
| Photos: Sarojini Lewis : Real/Memory: These three photographs show village Nindaur in Ara district of Bihar and are connected to my own imagination of what this village would look like.
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Tracing The Memory Of Migration
The Dreaming Chamber An artwork by Ruchi Bakshi Sharma
Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Space Odyssey
Cover of Romila Thapar's 'Just Being'
Our Elsewheres: 'Just Being', The Past Shaping The Present And The Future

This article appeared as 'A Dot In Soot' in Outlook's 30th anniversary double issue 'Party is Elsewhere' dated January 21st, 2025, which explores the subject of imagined spaces as tools of resistance and politics.

