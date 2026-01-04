Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Dot In Soot

Everything that had fallen apart starts to stir. The memory of the house. A living, breathing engine that stitched all its members together. The kettle that blew off steam against the pastel curtains. The cat that purred beside the pile of books. Crayon thoughts are now reconstructing in the choking mind. Gathering and gathering as if to smell a hibiscus once more. As if to touch brother’s wool hair once more in sleep. As if to cut through the damages and bandages and mould like clay around sister’s face. Her jaw fitting perfectly into the C jelly of the palm. Embedded perfectly. A dream within a dream.