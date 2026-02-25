Paul Anthony Kelly Reacts To Batman Casting Buzz: 'That Would Be A Dream Come True'

Paul Anthony Kelly reacts to Batman casting buzz as fans rally behind him for DC Universe’s The Brave and the Bold. The actor calls the possibility a “dream come true” amid ongoing DC Studios speculation.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paul Anthony Kelly
Paul Anthony Kelly As DCU Batman Photo: X
  • Paul Anthony Kelly has responded to the growing Batman casting buzz.

  • He said playing DCU’s Batman would be a dream come true.

  • DC Studios has not confirmed the rumours.

Paul Anthony Kelly’s Batman casting buzz has taken on a life of its own, and now the actor has finally responded. After weeks of online speculation linking him to DC Studios’ search for a new Bruce Wayne, Kelly admitted the idea of playing the Caped Crusader would be a “dream come true”.

The actor, who currently plays John F. Kennedy Jr. in the FX drama Love Story from Ryan Murphy, has been gaining attention for his old Hollywood charm. As the series found streaming traction, fans began drawing comparisons between Kelly and the classic comic book version of Batman. Social media users pointed to his sharp jawline, commanding screen presence and the way he carries a suit as proof he fits the part.

How the Batman fan casting began

Speculation intensified after gossip outlet Deuxmoi reported that Kelly was “apparently being considered for a certain DC role”. While the report did not specify Batman, fans quickly connected the dots, especially with DC Studios developing The Brave and the Bold as part of its new cinematic chapter.

The film is set to introduce a fresh Batman within the DC Universe, separate from the darker world established in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Paul Anthony Kelly responds to DCU rumours

In an interview with GQ, Kelly addressed the growing fan campaign. Laughing off the speculation, he said, “If that’s what they say, then who am I to say no? I mean, that would be a dream come true.”

He has largely avoided engaging with the online chatter, and there has been no official word from DC Studios or co-chief James Gunn on whether he is actually in contention.

Meanwhile, fans will see Pattinson return as Batman in the sequel to The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, which is currently in pre-production.

For now, Kelly’s name remains part of ongoing casting speculation, with no confirmation attached.

The Batman sequel is scheduled for release in 2027.

