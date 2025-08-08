Robert Pattinson is all set set return as Dark Knight in The Batman - Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The film was initially revealed at CinemaCon in April 2022. In August of the same year, Mattson Tomlin joined as a co-writer alongside Reeves. In January 2023, the official title of the film was announced, alongside a release date, which was October 3, 2025. But it was pushed to a new release date by a whole year. It seems Batman's fans have to wait a bit longer as the DC superhero film has been postponed to next year. It will now hit the screens in October 2027.