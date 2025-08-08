The Batman Part II will go on floors in spring 2026
The superhero film is aiming for an October 2027 release
It will be directed by Matt Reeves
Robert Pattinson is all set set return as Dark Knight in The Batman - Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The film was initially revealed at CinemaCon in April 2022. In August of the same year, Mattson Tomlin joined as a co-writer alongside Reeves. In January 2023, the official title of the film was announced, alongside a release date, which was October 3, 2025. But it was pushed to a new release date by a whole year. It seems Batman's fans have to wait a bit longer as the DC superhero film has been postponed to next year. It will now hit the screens in October 2027.
The Batman II latest update
As per a report in Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent letter to shareholders announced that The Batman Part 2's filming will kickstart in spring 2026 and will release in October 2027.
In the letter, the company celebrated the success of James Gunn’s Superman, which has reportedly earned nearly $550 million and is still running successfully worldwide. "DC Studio’s universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment," the company wrote.
The letter also stated that Gunn is busy preparing the next instalments of DC's upcoming projects, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and Wonder Woman.
"In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development," Warner Bros. Discovery wrote further, adding, "The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social."
Pattinson is shooting for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three this year.
The Batman released in March 2022, and since then, Pattinson's fans have been waiting with bated breath for the sequel. It reportedly grossed $772 million at the worldwide box office.
In June, Warner Bros. confirmed to Variety that Reeves had finally completed the script of the sequel.