Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Check Toss & Playing XIs Update

Brisbane Heat are in action against Perth Scorchers in match 6 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Gabba, on Friday, December 19.
There will some star attraction in today's Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26 fixture with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Shaheen Afridi and Finn Allen amongst others.
Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to field
Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen(w), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Brody Couch
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Shaheen Afridi, Liam Haskett, Matthew Kuhnemann
Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.