Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Check Toss & Playing XIs Update

Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025–26: Get toss info, playing XIs and live streaming information for match 6 of the Big Bash League 2025–26 on Friday, December 19 at The Gabba

Brisbane Heat are in action against Perth Scorchers in match 6 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Gabba, on Friday, December 19.

There will some star attraction in today's Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26 fixture with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Shaheen Afridi and Finn Allen amongst others.

Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to field

Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen(w), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Brody Couch

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Shaheen Afridi, Liam Haskett, Matthew Kuhnemann

Brisbane Heat Vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

