Sydney Thunder Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26

Sydney Thunder play Perth Scorchers in Match 16 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The Scorchers, having lost back-to-back matches, will look to bounce back against seventh-placed Thunder, who have lost three times this season.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Sydney Thunder captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 16.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley.

Perth Scorchers: Mitch Marsh, Finn Allen (wk), Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley, Ryan Hadley, Blake Nikitaras, Aidan O Connor.

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen (wk), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman, Sam Fanning, Josh Inglis, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

