Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers play Adelaide Strikers in Match 23 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026. The Scorchers, third in the table after back-to-back wins, will face a resurgent Strikers side that beat Brisbane Heat in their last outing.
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 23.
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Sam Fanning, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman.
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey (wk), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lloyd Pope.
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Cooper Connolly, Joel Curtis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman, Sam Fanning, Bryce Jackson, Corey Rocchiccioli.
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey (wk), Jerrssis Wadia, Liam Scott, Jason Sangha, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Alex Ross, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.