India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

India boosted with the return of vice-captain Shreyas Iyer
He has been declared match fit; Iyer will join the squad in Vadodara
India and New Zealand engage in a 3-match ODI series
1st ODI takes place on Sunday, January 11
Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to join the Indian national team for their upcoming ODI assignment against a spirited New Zealand side which had drubbed the hosts 3-0 in a Test series during their last visit here in 2024.
This will be the last one-day series for both the teams at least until early June.
After these 3 matches, India and New Zealand will engage in a 5-match T20I series as part of their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
New Zealand's 2026 white-ball tour begins with the 1st ODI taking place on Sunday, January 11 at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.
Ahead of the series opener, India have been boosted by the fitness clearance of Shreyas Iyer, who had a very lengthy spell off the international circuit.
The ODI vice-captain had suffered a spleen injury while attempting a diving catch last October during the 3rd and series concluding one-day in Australia. Since then (Oct 25), Iyer hasn't featured in any international match.
He subsequently missed the 3-match ODI series against South Africa as well, but his recent outings at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has convinced the team management about his fitness.
Iyer captained Mumbai in their previous two Vijay Hazare Trophy games against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The right-hander impressed with scores of 82 and 45 respectively in Jaipur.
The team management believes that Shreyas Iyer is match fit and he is most likely to feature in all three ODIs.
India Squad For ODI Series Against New Zealand
Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal