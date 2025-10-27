Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer's vital parameters reportedly fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room and he is said to be in the Intensive Care Unit for the past couple of days

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury Report
Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer suffered injury during third India vs Australia ODI

  • Left rib cage injury prompted medical staff to rush him to hospital

  • 31-year-old expected to remain in hospital for at least a week

India's one-day international vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Sydney owing to internal bleeding that resulted from a rib cage injury. He is said to currently be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The injury was sustained during the third India vs Australia ODI on Saturday (October 25, 2025). Iyer had taken a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

However, his left rib cage injury prompted the medical staff to rush him to the hospital immediately upon his return to the dressing room.

Internal bleeding from a rib injury can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention, as seen in Iyer's case.

India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Walks Suffers Injury Scare During Women's World Cup Match - X/ BCCIWomen
India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Suffers Injury Scare During Women's World Cup Match

BY PTI

Immediate Medical Response

A PTI report quoted a source as saying, "Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room. The team doctor and physio did not take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. The source added, "Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon."

Uncertain Recovery Timeline

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks. However, due to the seriousness of the internal bleeding, the recovery period may now be longer. The source stated, "Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket."

The 31-year-old cricketer is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not a member of India’s T20 squad.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
Tags

