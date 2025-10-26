India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Suffers Injury Scare During Women's World Cup Match

India Women face an injury scare as Pratika Rawal hobbles off the field during their match against Bangladesh. Amanjot Kaur comes to open alongside Smriti Mandhana

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Walks Suffers Injury Scare During Womens World Cup Match
India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Walks Suffers Injury Scare During Women's World Cup Match Photo: X/ BCCIWomen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Pratika Rawal got injured during India's Women's World Cup clash againt Bangladesh

Amanjot Kaur came to open the innings with Smriti Mandhana

Bangladesh scored 119 in the first innings after the match was reduced to 27 overs per side

India suffered an injury scare on Sunday after opener Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field during their ICC Women’s World Cup match against Bangladesh here.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, twisted her right ankle on the final ball of the 21st over which seemed to have got jammed on the wet field of the DY Patil Stadium here, which remained uncovered throughout this rain-affected contest.

Rawal got close to the ball but due to her feet getting jammed, she fell down on the ground conceding a four as her teammates and India’s support staff ran quickly to assist her.

A stretcher was also rushed to the field by the ground staff but it was not needed as the opening batter hobbled off the field with the help of the Indian support staff.

Rawal, who has forged an extremely successful opening pair with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is coming off a match-winning 122 against New Zealand which powered India into the semifinals.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025: Services Script History With Shortest Completed Match And Double Hat-Trick Feat

  2. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

  3. India Vs Bangladesh: Pratika Rawal Suffers Injury Scare During Women's World Cup Match

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Sophie Devine Expresses Disappointment On Not Being Able To End Career On High

  5. Who Is Uma Chetry? Indian Wicketkeeper Making ODI Debut Against Bangladesh In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  4. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  5. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket