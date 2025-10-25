India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Shreyas Iyer snaps up Alex Carey's top edge off Harshit Rana
Star batter injures himself in process, leaves field
India playing for pride in Sydney, having lost series
Shreyas Iyer put his body on the line before completing a sensational catch to help dismiss Alex Carey during the third India vs Australia one-day international in Sydney on Saturday (October 25, 2025).
In the 34th over of the Aussie innings, Harshit Rana delivered a good length ball outside off stump and Carey tried to hit it down the ground. The wicketkeeper-batter ended up top-edging it instead, and the ball seemed to be landing safely between backward point and deep third.
But Iyer sprinted back from point and covered a lot of ground before stretching out his arms and pouching the ball. The star batter injured himself in the process and walked off the field soon after to get some medical attention.
Carey had been dropped on 8 by Prasidh Krishna at long on, off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. Iyer, however made sure that the southpaw did not make India pay for the mistake, with his superb piece of athleticism. You can watch the video of the catch below:
Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India. Nitish Kumar Reddy was unavailable for selection owing to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI, and Kuldeep Yadav was finally brought in to India's playing XI. Prasidh Krishna also made his way in, replacing Arshdeep Singh, who had suffered with cramps in Adelaide.
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India are playing for pride, having already lost the three-match series. The Mitchell Marsh-led hosts won by seven wickets in Perth and by two wickets in Adelaide to seal the series.