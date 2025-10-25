India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Will Virat Kohli’s Luck Shine In Sydney?

India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Catch the play-by-play updates from the third and final ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, right here, on October 25, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score 3rd ODI
India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav snapped ahead of the third India vs Australia ODI. BCCI
India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and final ODI between Australia and India at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Shubman Gill-led India are 0-2 in the three-match series and will be looking to end on a high. However, all eyes will be on the playing XI and whether the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal get a look-in. Australia, on the other hand, might try some new faces before the T20I series. Catch the play-by-play updates from the second ODI match at the Adelaide Oval as it happened on Thursday, October 23, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Squads

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Good Morning!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, it’s India vs Australia, 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Will Virat Kohli’s Luck Shine In Sydney?

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Will Ishan Kishan Shine Again?

  3. India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  4. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  5. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  2. NDA Under The Leadership Of CM Nitish Kumar Will Break All Records: PM Modi

  3. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  4. From Karpoori Thakur To Nitish Kumar: The EBC Journey That Still Shapes Bihar Politics

  5. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Controversial TV Ad

  5. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama