India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Will Virat Kohli’s Luck Shine In Sydney?

India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav snapped ahead of the third India vs Australia ODI. BCCI

India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and final ODI between Australia and India at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Shubman Gill-led India are 0-2 in the three-match series and will be looking to end on a high. However, all eyes will be on the playing XI and whether the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal get a look-in. Australia, on the other hand, might try some new faces before the T20I series. Catch the play-by-play updates from the second ODI match at the Adelaide Oval as it happened on Thursday, October 23, 2025

LIVE UPDATES

25 Oct 2025, 07:52:12 am IST India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Squads Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis. India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal