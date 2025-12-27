EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Liverpool Lead Wolves 2-1; Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Florian Wirtz, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: AP

Welcome to our continued live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 18 games on Saturday (December 27). Five concurrent games are lined up this evening. Fulham visit West Ham United, eyeing their third straight league victory; Liverpool seek a big win against the struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield; relegation-threatened Burnley host Everton at Turf Moor; Brentford welcome Bournemouth for their last game of 2025; and league toppers Arsenal take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Track the live football score and updates from the high-octane EPL games with us.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Dec 2025, 10:15:50 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Brentford 3-1 Bournemouth Antoine Semenyo cuts Bournemouth's deficit to 1-3. The striker nets his ninth goal of the season, scoring in the 75th minute to keep Brentford on their toes. Can there be a twist in the tale?

27 Dec 2025, 09:57:09 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton And just like Wolves did against Liverpool, Brighton pull one goal back against Arsenal to stay alive in the contest. Diego Gomez pounces on the ricochet off Yasin Ayari's shot that hit the post in the 64th minute.

27 Dec 2025, 09:53:51 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth At the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford have marched to a winning position against Bournemouth, tripling their lead in the 51st minute. Kevin Schade gets his second of the night as the hosts are on the verge of claiming full points.

27 Dec 2025, 09:48:14 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton The Gunners have a second! Georginio Rutter's misplaced header in the box condemns Brighton, who go 0-2 down in the 52nd minute. It was Declan Rice's corner kick that started it off, and had Rutter not intervened, his goalie Verbruggen might have pouched the ball easily. Oh, such is football.

27 Dec 2025, 09:43:59 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves Wolves are on the board against Liverpool! Alisson Becker saves Tolu Arokodare's header off a corner, but Santiago Bueno piles in the rebound to make it 1-2 in the 51st minute.

27 Dec 2025, 09:36:35 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Second Half Kicks Off The teams have returned from the lemon break, and play has resumed in all five EPL games. Let's see what the second half has to offer.

27 Dec 2025, 09:24:20 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live: Half-Time Updates Brentford end the first half jubilantly, leading 2-0 against Brentford following a horrow own goal credited to goalie Djordje Petrovic. West Ham and Fulham are locked 0-0, while Arsenal are up 1-0 against Brighton thanks to Odegaard's opener. Burnley and Everton are goalless so far at Turf Moor, and Liverpool stay 2-0 ahead against Wolves.

27 Dec 2025, 09:15:20 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves Well, well. It's almost as if the Reds were awaiting our prompting. Arne Slot's men break the floodgates open with two goals in the space of a minute. Ryan Gravenberch slams home the opener in the 41st minute, before Florian Wirtz nets his first goal for Liverpool in the 42nd.

27 Dec 2025, 09:10:51 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Liverpool 0-0 Wolves Liverpool, as expected, have utterly dominated proceedings against Wolves. A graphic shown by the broadcaster typifies it: 107 passes in the final third as against Wolves' eight. But despite all that, a lack of clinicality in the box has meant that the Reds are yet to open scoring.

27 Dec 2025, 08:52:14 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton Captain Martin Odegaard hands Arsenal the advantage in the 14th minute. It's his first goal of the season, and originates from a dodgy goal-kick by Brighton custodian Bart Verbruggen. Odegaard unleashes a fierce shot from just outside the penalty area, and the Gunners are on their way!

27 Dec 2025, 08:45:02 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Brentford 1-0 Bournemouth Kevin Schade puts Brentford ahead in the seventh minute! The forward latches on to Igor Thiago's assist, enters the box and shoots it into the back of the net.

27 Dec 2025, 08:33:53 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Kick-Off! Play is underway in all five concurrent EPL games. Anfield witnesses a lovely, solemn moment as Virgil van Dijk steps out with the departed Diogo Jota's children. Spectators take to their feet and pay tribute to the Reds forward.

27 Dec 2025, 08:06:44 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Arsenal Vs Brighton Starting XIs Here are the line-ups that The Gunners and The Seagulls are going with, tonight: 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Hincapie returns from injury

🪄 Trossard on the left

😤 Gyokeres through the middle



Let's get this done, Gunners ✊



🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 27, 2025 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Our #ARSBHA starting XI... 👊 pic.twitter.com/dLE715UgTM — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 27, 2025

27 Dec 2025, 07:38:20 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live: Nottm Forest Vs Man City Update At the City Ground, Nottingham Forest are locked 1-1 with Manchester City. with 10-odd minutes of regulation time remaining. A superb team move from the Tricky Trees saw Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi surge forward, Igor Jesus slip a brilliant pass through the box, and Hutchinson finish crisply on the half-volley to punish City and level the scoreline.

27 Dec 2025, 07:16:36 pm IST EPL Matchday 18 Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming The five concurrent EPL games kick off at 8:30pm IST. The English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 18 clashes will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.