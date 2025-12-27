Chelsea Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Blues Face In-form Villans At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. File

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's final EPL 2025-26 fixture in matchday 18 as the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea host an in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Despite showing signs of promise, the Blues find themselves 10 points behind the league leaders, Arsenal. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions and are just three points behind the Gunners. Catch all the live updates from CFC vs AVFC, below

LIVE UPDATES

27 Dec 2025, 09:51:29 pm IST Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H Total matches: 62 Chelsea won: 32 Aston Villa won: 15 Draws: 15