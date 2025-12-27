Chelsea Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Blues Face In-form Villans At Stamford Bridge

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's final EPL 2025-26 fixture in matchday 18 as the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea host an in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Despite showing signs of promise, the Blues find themselves 10 points behind the league leaders, Arsenal. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions and are just three points behind the Gunners. Catch all the live updates from CFC vs AVFC, below
LIVE UPDATES
Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs