Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City Highlights, EPL 2025-26: Guardiola’s Men Survive Tricky Trees To Claim 2-1 Victory

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates for the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City clash, right here at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday, 27 December, as it happened

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nottm Forest Vs Man City Highlights, EPL 2025-26
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, left, celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, in Nottingham, England, Saturday Dec. 27, 2025 (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)
In a tightly contested Premier League clash at the City Ground, Manchester City edged Nottingham Forest 2-1, with a late goal from Rayan Cherki securing all three points and temporarily sending City to the top of the table. The match was goalless at halftime after a balanced first 45, but City broke through early in the second when Tijjani Reijnders finished off a clever move set up by Cherki. Forest responded swiftly, with Omari Hutchinson capitalising on a swift counterattack to level the scores. The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute, when Cherki struck a composed finish from a set-piece situation to restore City’s lead.
LIVE UPDATES

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City on matchday 18 of the English Premier League 2025-26. Stay tuned for all the live scores, updates and more.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

Fixture: Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Time: 06:00 IST

Venue: City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: NFO Starting XI

Nottingham Forest  Victor; Savona, Murillo, Milkenkovic, Williams;  Anderson, Dominguez; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus.

Substitutes  Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: MCI Starting XI

Manchester City  Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Reijnders; Foden, Cherki; Haaland.

Substitutes  Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R Heskey.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Kick Off

The first half gets underway at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest and Manchester City kick off, with the Tricky Trees looking to start on the front foot against the Cityzens’ early pressure.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 10' NFO 0-0 MCI

Early drama at the City Ground as VAR checks a potential penalty after Cherki goes down following a clever lob from the left, but the on-field call stands and play continues.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 20' NFO 0-0 MCI

Anderson flashes a dangerous ball into the box but Gvardiol clears, as Forest continue to threaten on the break with wide pace and Gibbs-White’s late surges into the area.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 27' NFO 0-0 MCI

Forest work a smart set-piece after Igor Jesus holds it up well, Murillo and Milenkovic combine in the air, and sustained pressure down the right ends with Savona’s teasing cross diverted behind for a corner as the Tricky Trees keep City pinned back.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 36' NFO 0-0 MCI

Anderson steps in with a vital tackle, City quickly regain possession and Reijnders feeds Foden, whose sharp first-time effort is blocked by Murillo to keep it goalless.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Halftime! | NFO 0-0 MCI

Forest have edged the clearer chances and look well worth their clean sheet, with Igor Jesus leading the press superbly. City control possession but struggle to break through a compact, disciplined Forest defence, leaving it finely poised at the interval.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | NFO 0-0 MCI

Second half underway at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City still locked at 0–0, as the Tricky Trees look to maintain their discipline against the Cityzens’ pressure.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 48' NFO 0-1 MCI

Cherki unlocks the defence with a sublime reverse pass after Gvardiol’s involvement, and Reijnders times his run perfectly before sweeping a calm finish past John Victor to break the deadlock.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 53' NFO 1-1 MCI

A superb team move from the Tricky Trees as Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi surge forward, Igor Jesus slips a brilliant pass through the box, and Hutchinson finishes crisply on the half-volley to punish City and level it up.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 66' NFO 1-1 MCI

Anderson continues to run the show with his passing, Williams curls a fierce effort from range that Donnarumma pushes away, and Savona lashes over the rebound, only for the flag to go up for offside.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 76' NFO 1-1 MCI

Tempers flare as Guardiola is booked, and Forest nearly cash in when Anderson’s wicked free-kick causes chaos, Milenkovic’s effort smashing into Gvardiol and flying over the bar.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 83' NFO 1-2 MCI

City retake the lead amid Forest protests as Foden’s corner finds Gvardiol at the back post, the knockdown drops perfectly for Cherki, and he rifles a skidding half-volley from 18 yards past a helpless John Victor.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 90+1' NFO 1-2 MCI

City probe patiently down the right before Foden tries his luck, with Haaland calling for a cross that never comes, while Forest freshen things up as Bakwa replaces Hudson-Odoi.

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Fulltime! | NFO 1-2 MCI

Pep Guardiola smiles at the final whistle after a hard-fought win, with City holding on in a tight contest where Forest’s press and intensity tested them throughout.

Thank You for joining us.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For U-19 World Cup Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  2. Mahbub Ali Zaki, Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach, Dies Of Heart Attack Before Bangladesh Premier League Match

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fourth Ashes Test

  4. Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test: Visitors End 18-Match Drought With Historic MCG Win

  5. Ashes 2025-26: Melbourne Test Ends Inside Two Days, Joins Rare List In Australian Cricket History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  2. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  3. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  5. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail To Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

  3. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War

  4. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  5. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War