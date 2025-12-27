Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City Highlights, EPL 2025-26: Guardiola’s Men Survive Tricky Trees To Claim 2-1 Victory

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, left, celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, in Nottingham, England, Saturday Dec. 27, 2025 (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)

In a tightly contested Premier League clash at the City Ground, Manchester City edged Nottingham Forest 2-1, with a late goal from Rayan Cherki securing all three points and temporarily sending City to the top of the table. The match was goalless at halftime after a balanced first 45, but City broke through early in the second when Tijjani Reijnders finished off a clever move set up by Cherki. Forest responded swiftly, with Omari Hutchinson capitalising on a swift counterattack to level the scores. The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute, when Cherki struck a composed finish from a set-piece situation to restore City’s lead.

27 Dec 2025, 04:54:49 pm IST Welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City on matchday 18 of the English Premier League 2025-26. Stay tuned for all the live scores, updates and more.

27 Dec 2025, 05:29:35 pm IST Match Details Fixture: Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 06:00 IST Venue: City Ground, Nottingham

27 Dec 2025, 05:35:27 pm IST NFO Starting XI Nottingham Forest Victor; Savona, Murillo, Milkenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus. Substitutes Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko.

27 Dec 2025, 05:35:27 pm IST MCI Starting XI Manchester City Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Reijnders; Foden, Cherki; Haaland. Substitutes Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R Heskey.



27 Dec 2025, 06:06:14 pm IST Kick Off The first half gets underway at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest and Manchester City kick off, with the Tricky Trees looking to start on the front foot against the Cityzens' early pressure.

27 Dec 2025, 06:18:03 pm IST 10' NFO 0-0 MCI Early drama at the City Ground as VAR checks a potential penalty after Cherki goes down following a clever lob from the left, but the on-field call stands and play continues.

27 Dec 2025, 06:24:41 pm IST 20' NFO 0-0 MCI Anderson flashes a dangerous ball into the box but Gvardiol clears, as Forest continue to threaten on the break with wide pace and Gibbs-White's late surges into the area.

27 Dec 2025, 06:35:15 pm IST 27' NFO 0-0 MCI Forest work a smart set-piece after Igor Jesus holds it up well, Murillo and Milenkovic combine in the air, and sustained pressure down the right ends with Savona's teasing cross diverted behind for a corner as the Tricky Trees keep City pinned back.

27 Dec 2025, 06:50:25 pm IST 36' NFO 0-0 MCI Anderson steps in with a vital tackle, City quickly regain possession and Reijnders feeds Foden, whose sharp first-time effort is blocked by Murillo to keep it goalless.

27 Dec 2025, 06:54:28 pm IST Halftime! | NFO 0-0 MCI Forest have edged the clearer chances and look well worth their clean sheet, with Igor Jesus leading the press superbly. City control possession but struggle to break through a compact, disciplined Forest defence, leaving it finely poised at the interval.

27 Dec 2025, 07:15:49 pm IST Second Half Starts! | NFO 0-0 MCI Second half underway at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City still locked at 0–0, as the Tricky Trees look to maintain their discipline against the Cityzens' pressure.

27 Dec 2025, 07:17:24 pm IST GOAL! 48' NFO 0-1 MCI Cherki unlocks the defence with a sublime reverse pass after Gvardiol's involvement, and Reijnders times his run perfectly before sweeping a calm finish past John Victor to break the deadlock.

27 Dec 2025, 07:17:24 pm IST GOAL! 53' NFO 1-1 MCI A superb team move from the Tricky Trees as Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi surge forward, Igor Jesus slips a brilliant pass through the box, and Hutchinson finishes crisply on the half-volley to punish City and level it up.

27 Dec 2025, 07:35:54 pm IST 66' NFO 1-1 MCI Anderson continues to run the show with his passing, Williams curls a fierce effort from range that Donnarumma pushes away, and Savona lashes over the rebound, only for the flag to go up for offside.

27 Dec 2025, 07:36:06 pm IST 76' NFO 1-1 MCI Tempers flare as Guardiola is booked, and Forest nearly cash in when Anderson's wicked free-kick causes chaos, Milenkovic's effort smashing into Gvardiol and flying over the bar.

27 Dec 2025, 07:45:24 pm IST GOAL! 83' NFO 1-2 MCI City retake the lead amid Forest protests as Foden's corner finds Gvardiol at the back post, the knockdown drops perfectly for Cherki, and he rifles a skidding half-volley from 18 yards past a helpless John Victor.

27 Dec 2025, 07:51:57 pm IST 90+1' NFO 1-2 MCI City probe patiently down the right before Foden tries his luck, with Haaland calling for a cross that never comes, while Forest freshen things up as Bakwa replaces Hudson-Odoi.