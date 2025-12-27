Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City Highlights, EPL 2025-26: Guardiola’s Men Survive Tricky Trees To Claim 2-1 Victory

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City on matchday 18 of the English Premier League 2025-26. Stay tuned for all the live scores, updates and more.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City
Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
Time: 06:00 IST
Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: NFO Starting XI
Nottingham Forest Victor; Savona, Murillo, Milkenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus.
Substitutes Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: MCI Starting XI
Manchester City Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva, Reijnders; Foden, Cherki; Haaland.
Substitutes Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R Heskey.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Kick Off
The first half gets underway at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest and Manchester City kick off, with the Tricky Trees looking to start on the front foot against the Cityzens’ early pressure.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 10' NFO 0-0 MCI
Early drama at the City Ground as VAR checks a potential penalty after Cherki goes down following a clever lob from the left, but the on-field call stands and play continues.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 20' NFO 0-0 MCI
Anderson flashes a dangerous ball into the box but Gvardiol clears, as Forest continue to threaten on the break with wide pace and Gibbs-White’s late surges into the area.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 27' NFO 0-0 MCI
Forest work a smart set-piece after Igor Jesus holds it up well, Murillo and Milenkovic combine in the air, and sustained pressure down the right ends with Savona’s teasing cross diverted behind for a corner as the Tricky Trees keep City pinned back.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 36' NFO 0-0 MCI
Anderson steps in with a vital tackle, City quickly regain possession and Reijnders feeds Foden, whose sharp first-time effort is blocked by Murillo to keep it goalless.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Halftime! | NFO 0-0 MCI
Forest have edged the clearer chances and look well worth their clean sheet, with Igor Jesus leading the press superbly. City control possession but struggle to break through a compact, disciplined Forest defence, leaving it finely poised at the interval.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | NFO 0-0 MCI
Second half underway at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City still locked at 0–0, as the Tricky Trees look to maintain their discipline against the Cityzens’ pressure.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 48' NFO 0-1 MCI
Cherki unlocks the defence with a sublime reverse pass after Gvardiol’s involvement, and Reijnders times his run perfectly before sweeping a calm finish past John Victor to break the deadlock.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 53' NFO 1-1 MCI
A superb team move from the Tricky Trees as Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi surge forward, Igor Jesus slips a brilliant pass through the box, and Hutchinson finishes crisply on the half-volley to punish City and level it up.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 66' NFO 1-1 MCI
Anderson continues to run the show with his passing, Williams curls a fierce effort from range that Donnarumma pushes away, and Savona lashes over the rebound, only for the flag to go up for offside.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: 76' NFO 1-1 MCI
Tempers flare as Guardiola is booked, and Forest nearly cash in when Anderson’s wicked free-kick causes chaos, Milenkovic’s effort smashing into Gvardiol and flying over the bar.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 83' NFO 1-2 MCI
City retake the lead amid Forest protests as Foden’s corner finds Gvardiol at the back post, the knockdown drops perfectly for Cherki, and he rifles a skidding half-volley from 18 yards past a helpless John Victor.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: GOAL! 90+1' NFO 1-2 MCI
City probe patiently down the right before Foden tries his luck, with Haaland calling for a cross that never comes, while Forest freshen things up as Bakwa replaces Hudson-Odoi.
Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Fulltime! | NFO 1-2 MCI
Pep Guardiola smiles at the final whistle after a hard-fought win, with City holding on in a tight contest where Forest’s press and intensity tested them throughout.
Thank You for joining us.