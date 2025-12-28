Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Kick-Off Soon; Panthers, Mambas Eye First Points In Group F Face-Off

Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Starting XIs
Check out the line-ups for Mozambique and Gabon:
Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Later Today...
Equatorial Guinea meet Sudan in another battle of the laggards, in Group E at 8:30pm IST. The group's top two sides Algeria and Burkina Faso then face off at 11pm, before Group F leaders Ivory Coast and Cameroon lock horns at 1:30am.
Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Group F Standings
With Ivory Coast and Cameroon registering victories over Mozambique and Gabon, respectively in their campaign openers, the two teams are in the lead in Group F with three points apiece. The winner of today's clash between Mozambique and Gabon, thus will stay alive, while the other side will be eliminated from the competition.
Gabon vs Mozambique LIVE Score: What Happened Yesterday
Victor Osimhen scored a rare Africa Cup of Nations goal and Nigeria booked their place in the knockout stage with an ultimately nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Uganda and Tanzania – two of the three co-hosts of the next tournament with Kenya – drew 1-1 in a frenetic early Group C game, a result that did little for either after opening losses.
And the 17-year-old French-born Ibrahim Mbaye rejuvenated his team and provided the impetus for Sadio Mane to score in a 1-1 draw with Congo.
Gabon vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Gabon vs Mozambique, Group F Matchday 2
Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025
Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir
Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode