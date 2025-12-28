Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Kick-Off Soon; Panthers, Mambas Eye First Points In Group F Face-Off

Gabon's footballers in training ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations match against Mozambique. | Photo: Instagram/fegafoot

Welcome to the live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Group F clash between Gabon and Mozambique at the Stade Adrar, Agadir, on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Gabon, led by veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are looking to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their opening match. Mozambique also suffered a 1-0 loss in their first game against defending champions Ivory Coast, leaving both sides winless in the group. With only the top two teams progressing to the knockout stage, this fixture is crucial for survival. Follow the Gabon vs Mozambique football match live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Dec 2025, 05:46:58 pm IST Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Starting XIs Check out the line-ups for Mozambique and Gabon: 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣𝗦 📋



This is how the Panthers and the Mambas line-up. 🇬🇦🇲🇿#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/0rkC15GDeU — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 28, 2025

28 Dec 2025, 05:21:00 pm IST Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Later Today... Equatorial Guinea meet Sudan in another battle of the laggards, in Group E at 8:30pm IST. The group's top two sides Algeria and Burkina Faso then face off at 11pm, before Group F leaders Ivory Coast and Cameroon lock horns at 1:30am.

28 Dec 2025, 05:15:04 pm IST Gabon Vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Group F Standings With Ivory Coast and Cameroon registering victories over Mozambique and Gabon, respectively in their campaign openers, the two teams are in the lead in Group F with three points apiece. The winner of today's clash between Mozambique and Gabon, thus will stay alive, while the other side will be eliminated from the competition. CAF Online website

28 Dec 2025, 04:11:51 pm IST Gabon vs Mozambique LIVE Score: What Happened Yesterday Victor Osimhen scored a rare Africa Cup of Nations goal and Nigeria booked their place in the knockout stage with an ultimately nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia on Saturday. Elsewhere, Uganda and Tanzania – two of the three co-hosts of the next tournament with Kenya – drew 1-1 in a frenetic early Group C game, a result that did little for either after opening losses. And the 17-year-old French-born Ibrahim Mbaye rejuvenated his team and provided the impetus for Sadio Mane to score in a 1-1 draw with Congo.

28 Dec 2025, 03:49:47 pm IST Gabon vs Mozambique LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Gabon vs Mozambique, Group F Matchday 2

Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025

Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode