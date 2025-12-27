Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Mane Slams Equaliser As Lions Of Teranga Roar Back

Senegal vs DR Congo LIVE Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Get play-by-play updates for AFCON 2025 Group D matchday 2 on Saturday, 27 December, at Tangier Grand Stadium

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Senegal Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Updates
Senegal's Moussa Niakhate passes the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Senegal and Botswana in Tangier. AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Senegal vs DR Congo live score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AFCON 2025 Group D matchday 2 as Senegal take on DR Congo on Saturday, 27 December, at Tangier Grand Stadium. Senegal come in as favourites after a commanding 3-0 win over Botswana, led by Nicolas Jackson’s brace, while DR Congo arrive on the back of a gritty 1-0 victory against Benin. With both sides eyeing early knockout qualification, the Lions of Teranga will look to sustain momentum against a disciplined Congolese unit aiming to frustrate and counter in a crucial Group D clash.
LIVE UPDATES

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 69' GOALLLL | SEN 1-1 COD

That didn’t take long. Senegal respond with authority and it’s the main man again. A loose moment in the box, the ball sits up perfectly, and Sadio Mané keeps his cool, right foot, guided into the bottom left corner. The stadium erupts, the bench explodes, and just like that it’s 1–1. Game reset. Momentum swinging. Absolute drama now.

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 61' GOALLLL | SEN 0-1 COD

Out of nowhere, the deadlock is shattered. Chaos in the Senegal box, the ball breaks kindly, and Cédric Bakambu is right where a striker should be. One sharp left-footed finish from point-blank range, rolled calmly into the bottom corner, and suddenly it’s Senegal 0, DR Congo 1.

Stunned silence on one side, wild celebrations on the other. Game well and truly on now.

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Half Time | SEN 0-0 COD

And that’s the whistle on a pulsating first half! Senegal and DR Congo head into the break 0-0, but don’t be fooled by the scoreline, Senegal peppered the Congo goal with chances, Jackson and Sarr coming close multiple times, only to be denied by some solid defending.

DR Congo held firm and showed flashes of threat on the counter. Tension, drama, near-missesth, is one is heating up for the second half.

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 38' SEN 0-0 COD

Senegal still knocking on the door! Iliman Ndiaye delivers a teasing ball into the box, and Nicolas Jackson pounces with a right-footed shot, but it’s blocked again. DR Congo’s defense is putting up a wall, but Senegal aren’t giving up, this game is simmering with chances.

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 22' SEN 0-0 COD

Oh, so close for Senegal! Sadio Mané threads a perfect pass, and Nicolas Jackson lets fly with a left-footed effort from the centre of the box ,but it drifts just wide to the left. That one had “goal” written all over it. DR Congo breathe a sigh of relief.

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 10' SEN 0-0 COD

Senegal piling on the pressure! Krépin Diatta whips in a dangerous cross, and Ismaïla Sarr is ready to pounce, but DR Congo’s defense stands tall and blocks the shot. Close call! The tension is building, and you can feel a goal lurking just around the corner.

Senegal Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick Off!

And we’re underway! Senegal kick off against DR Congo, and the game bursts into action immediately. Ismaïla Sarr tests the keeper from outside the box but skies his effort, set up by Nicolas Jackson. Seconds later, Jackson is in the spotlight for a handball, giving DR Congo an early warning. Nerves are high, and the tension is palpable, this one’s already sizzling.

Senegal Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Streaming Info

The Senegal Vs Congo DR, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Senegal Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s Senegal vs DR Congo - stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
