India Vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

India will play Australia for the third and final time in the ODI series on Saturday in Sydney
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in action but their next game will be at least a month away
India have already lost the series 2-0 with losses in Perth and Adelaide in the first ODIs
India and Australia will go up for one last time in the 50-over format as the two sides meet in the third ODI in Sydney with the series already decided in the favour of the hosts. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with this being their last international outing till late November.
Kohli has endured two failures to start the tour. For the first time in his ODI career, the man with the most centuries in the format has fallen for two straight Ducks. Rohit too fell for a low score in the first ODI but scored a half-century in the second after negotiating tricky periods.
India lost by seven wickets in the first ODI and then followed it up by a better overall performance but still faced a narrow two-wicket defeat.
The Shubman Gill-led side has found it tough to score easily against the Aussie pacers especially with the new ball. The newly appointed captain too has not been able to cross into double digits in the two matches. Gill too would be looking for some runs and his first win in the format as a captain.
As India gear up for the third ODI, here is when and where you can watch the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in action
India vs Australia 3rd ODI – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Australia 3rd ODI being played?
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.
Where to watch the India vs Australia 3rd ODI live online in India?
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast in India?
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis