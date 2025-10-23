Rohit Sharma became third-highest run-getter in ODIs
In 267 ODI innings he has played, Rohit has amassed 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69
The 38-year-old went past former captain Sourav Ganguly (11221) to take the third spot
Indian opener Rohit Sharma scaled one more record as the veteran batter became the third-highest run-getter in the 50-over format, during the ongoing India vs Australia 2nd ODI, in Adelaide on Thursday.
In 267 ODI innings he has played, Rohit has amassed 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69 with 32 centuries along the way and 59 fifties and a best score of 264.
The 38-year-old went past former captain Sourav Ganguly (11221) to take the third spot in all-time Indian list during his knock of 73 at the Adelaide Oval.
Only Virat Kohli (14181) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426) are ahead of him in the ODI highest run-getter list.
He has also become the first player from India to reach 1000 runs in ODI cricket against Australia (not including World Cups) in Australia during the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Speaking of the 2nd ODI, India posted 264/9 in 50 overs, with contributions from Rohit (73), Shreyas Iyer (61) and Axar Patel (44). India are 0-1 down in the three-match series, and need to win this game to stay alive.