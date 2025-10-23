India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Sourav Ganguly To Become IND's Third-Highest Run-Getter

Rohit overtook former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to move to third in the all-time Indian list during his knock of 73 at the Adelaide Oval

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Tour Of Australia ODI cricket IND vs AUS 2nd Match photos: Rohit Sharma
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma bats during IND's match against AUS. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma became third-highest run-getter in ODIs

  • In 267 ODI innings he has played, Rohit has amassed 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69

  • The 38-year-old went past former captain Sourav Ganguly (11221) to take the third spot

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scaled one more record as the veteran batter became the third-highest run-getter in the 50-over format, during the ongoing India vs Australia 2nd ODI, in Adelaide on Thursday.

In 267 ODI innings he has played, Rohit has amassed 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69 with 32 centuries along the way and 59 fifties and a best score of 264.

The 38-year-old went past former captain Sourav Ganguly (11221) to take the third spot in all-time Indian list during his knock of 73 at the Adelaide Oval.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE

Only Virat Kohli (14181) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426) are ahead of him in the ODI highest run-getter list.

He has also become the first player from India to reach 1000 runs in ODI cricket against Australia (not including World Cups) in Australia during the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Speaking of the 2nd ODI, India posted 264/9 in 50 overs, with contributions from Rohit (73), Shreyas Iyer (61) and Axar Patel (44). India are 0-1 down in the three-match series, and need to win this game to stay alive.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Axar Gets Renshaw, Sundar Bowls Carey | AUS 135-4 (28)

  2. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  4. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  5. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

Latest Stories

  1. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  2. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  6. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Smriti, Pratika Find Boundaries

  7. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  8. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored