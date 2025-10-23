IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Indian Batting; Kuldeep Question Lingers

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: H2H Record
Total matches: 159
Australia won: 85
India won: 58
Tie/No result: 10
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Glenn McGrath On KL Rahul
“I do and and they’ve sort of moved him around. I think he’s nearly batted in all 11 positions at some stage. It must be tough for him to adapt. But I guess, you know, he’s one of those versatile players. You know, he top-scored for India last night in fairly tough conditions. So he’s from opening down to I’m not sure where how low he’s got, but they’ve sometimes that can mess your confidence up, but I think for him I I maybe he’s just used to it and just adapts. Um, obviously keeps as well. So uh, he’s a very versatile,” said McGrath.
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Good Morning!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. After the setback in the first ODI, India are eager to bounce back against Australia today and we will bring to you the build-up, pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates from the encounter in Adelaide.