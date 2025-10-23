IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Indian Batting; Kuldeep Question Lingers

India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav (centre) bowls in the nets ahead of the match in Adelaide. Photo: X/BCCI

India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day international of the three-match series between India and Australia. Shubman Gill's side is seeking to stay alive in the series after suffering a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat in the Perth opener, while the Aussies eye an ODI leg-clinching win. Rain is unlikely to play any part in this game and the Indian batting must stand up to be counted. Enough and more has been written and said about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last tour Down Under and the duo would no doubt want to make amends for their low scores in the first match. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs AUS clash.

23 Oct 2025, 07:44:39 am IST India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: H2H Record Total matches: 159

Australia won: 85

India won: 58

Tie/No result: 10

23 Oct 2025, 07:22:53 am IST India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Glenn McGrath On KL Rahul “I do and and they’ve sort of moved him around. I think he’s nearly batted in all 11 positions at some stage. It must be tough for him to adapt. But I guess, you know, he’s one of those versatile players. You know, he top-scored for India last night in fairly tough conditions. So he’s from opening down to I’m not sure where how low he’s got, but they’ve sometimes that can mess your confidence up, but I think for him I I maybe he’s just used to it and just adapts. Um, obviously keeps as well. So uh, he’s a very versatile,” said McGrath.

23 Oct 2025, 06:59:38 am IST India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett