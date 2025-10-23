IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Indian Batting; Kuldeep Question Lingers

India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli has scored 244 runs in four ODIs at Adelaide Oval at an average of 61, including two centuries. Rohit Sharma, by contrast, has struggled at this ground. Follow the latest updates from the IND vs AUS match

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Australia Live cricket Score 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval Ind vs Aus Series 2025
India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav (centre) bowls in the nets ahead of the match in Adelaide. Photo: X/BCCI
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day international of the three-match series between India and Australia. Shubman Gill's side is seeking to stay alive in the series after suffering a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat in the Perth opener, while the Aussies eye an ODI leg-clinching win. Rain is unlikely to play any part in this game and the Indian batting must stand up to be counted. Enough and more has been written and said about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last tour Down Under and the duo would no doubt want to make amends for their low scores in the first match. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs AUS clash.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 159

  • Australia won: 85

  • India won: 58

  • Tie/No result: 10

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Glenn McGrath On KL Rahul

“I do and and they’ve sort of moved him around. I think he’s nearly batted in all 11 positions at some stage. It must be tough for him to adapt. But I guess, you know, he’s one of those versatile players. You know, he top-scored for India last night in fairly tough conditions. So he’s from opening down to I’m not sure where how low he’s got, but they’ve sometimes that can mess your confidence up, but I think for him I I maybe he’s just used to it and just adapts. Um, obviously keeps as well. So uh, he’s a very versatile,” said McGrath.

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. After the setback in the first ODI, India are eager to bounce back against Australia today and we will bring to you the build-up, pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates from the encounter in Adelaide.

Published At:
