NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs Edge New York Knicks 134-132 With Late-Game Heroics
The San Antonio Spurs edged the New York Knicks 134-132 in a thrilling finish, overcoming a fourth-quarter injury to Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama starred early with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Julian Champagnie erupted for a career-high 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 26. Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet, and Harrison Barnes delivered crucial late-game plays to secure the win. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 29, Karl-Anthony Towns 20, and bench stars Jordan Clarkson and Deuce McBride combined for 41 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold off San Antonio’s comeback.
