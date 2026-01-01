NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs Edge New York Knicks 134-132 With Late-Game Heroics

The San Antonio Spurs edged the New York Knicks 134-132 in a thrilling finish, overcoming a fourth-quarter injury to Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama starred early with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Julian Champagnie erupted for a career-high 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 26. Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet, and Harrison Barnes delivered crucial late-game plays to secure the win. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 29, Karl-Anthony Towns 20, and bench stars Jordan Clarkson and Deuce McBride combined for 41 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold off San Antonio’s comeback.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs players celebrate their win after their NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) grabs the rebound against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) shoots against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) tangles with New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie celebrates a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) guards New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
NBA 2025-26: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard OG Anunoby (8) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) passes to Knicks center Ariel Hukporti as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
