Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

The latest instalment of the Battle of the Sexes finished 6-3 6-3 to Kyrgios against reigning WTA number one Sabalenka

Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka
Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka
  • Kyrgios defeated WTA number one Sabalenka in straight sets

  • The game was held in Dubai but in rather subdued atmosphere

  • Sabalenka though has stated that she would 'love to play again'

Nick Kyrgios claimed a Battle of the Sexes victory over Aryna Sabalenka, who felt she left nothing out on the court during Sunday's contentious exhibition match.

The latest instalment of the Battle of the Sexes finished 6-3 6-3 to Kyrgios against reigning WTA number one Sabalenka.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 671st in the world by the ATP, last played a competitive Tour-level match in March, when he lost in the round of 64 at the Miami Open.

But the one-time grand slam finalist overcame four-time major champion Sabalenka in straight sets in Dubai, with the encounter played out on an augmented court, which was reduced by 9% on the WTA top dog's side.

"I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired," said Sabalenka.

"I think it was a great level, I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, drop shots. Really enjoyed the show. Next time when I play him, I already know the tactics, his strengths and weaknesses, and it will be a better match for sure.

"I love to challenge myself and I'd love to play again.

"Obviously playing against a guy is different, everything is much faster. I hope for the next couple of days I will have a great recovery, I'm pretty much ready for the season and I hope I will bring great tennis."

Sabalenka may not have been helped by altered rules, with the duo only given one chance per serve.

There were also bizarre delays as Brazil footballing legend Ronaldo, and former England international Peter Crouch, entered the court. Sabalenka, meanwhile, took a 60-second time-out not to rest, but instead launch into the Macarena dance.

Kyrgios, though, felt the event was "a great step forward" for the sport.

He said: "Honestly, it was a really tough match. She is a hell of a competitor and such a great champion.

"I didn’t really know what to expect. She broke my serve numerous times and I had to strap in [and focus] because she was putting the pressure on and hitting some amazing shots.

"I would love to play her again and showcase her talent and what I also have left in the tank. Ultimately, it was a really hard-fought battle with breaks back and forth.

"I think seeing someone as great as Aryna out here and myself is truly a spectacle. I think this is a great stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis.

"Of course, I was nervous. This was all the world was talking about for the last six months. Not many people would have put their hand up to be in this position. The scoreline was closer than it was, I was under the pump there. Honestly, it could have gone either way."

