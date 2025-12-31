Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 LIVE Updates: Get play-by-play scores and updates from all VHT matches as India’s premier domestic tournament heats up in the 2025-26 edition, entering Round 4 on Wednesday, 31 December

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 live scores Round 4
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Rajasthan on December 16, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/sarfarazkhan97
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as India’s premier domestic tournament heats up on Wednesday, 31 December. Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka lead Group A, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala fight to stay in contention. Uttar Pradesh, boosted by Dhruv Jurel’s recent 160, face close competition in Group B, and veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already made big impacts for Mumbai and Delhi. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shine in the Plate Group. Matches are underway across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jaipur, with top spots in the Elite groups still up for grabs.
LIVE UPDATES

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: HP vs PUN Updates

Punjab seal a comfortable six wicket win over Himachal Pradesh, chasing down the target of 222 with 13.5 overs to spare. Prabhsimran starred with the bat, scoring 84 runs after the double duck dismissals of Harnoor and Saharan. Anmolpreet (72 off 83) and Naman Dhir's unbeaten 50 helped Punjab over the line.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: GOA vs MUM Updates

Goa's 445-run chase is coming off at the wheels as they have lost four wickets already, batting at 130/4 in 25 overs. Arjun Tendulkar was the first to fall cheaply at 24 off 27, with Shardul Thakur continuing his purple patch. Desphande and Musheer dismissed Bakle (21) and Kauthankar (27), respectively, while Prabhudesai was run out at 31 off 34.

Half of Sikkim's team have returned to the dugout with the NorthEast side batting at 109/5, needing 245 runs more to beat Chhattisgarh. Dev Aditya Singh has taken four wickets so far, but Gurinder Singh (47) and Palzor (40) are slowly adding runs to the scoreboard.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: DEL vs ODSA Updates

The fourth wicket falls for Delhi in their 273-run chase, as they are struggling at 55/4. Captain Rishabh Pant is the latest to go as he is caught by Om off Pradhan's bowling – his second wicket of the day. Pant's replacement, Nitish Rana, lasts just seven balls before being dismissed by Baral.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh lose Dhruv Jurel at 17 off 16, caught LBW by Rahul Singh. UP are batting at 99/1, with Abhishek Goswami retiring hurt earlier at 24. They need 209 runs more to win.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: CDG vs VID Updates

Vidarbha have secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Chandigarh, chasing down the meagre target of 114 in just 22.3 overs. Atharva Taide was unbeaten at 43 off 68, and Dhruv Shorey added 43 off 43.

Meanwhile, it's drinks break in the match between Bihar and Nagaland, but it looks to be a comfortable chase for the former. Set a target of 213 by Nagaland, Bihar are batting at 121/0 in 20 overs, with Mangal Mahrour batting at 79 off 63, aided by Piyush Kumar Singh (38).

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: HP vs PUN Updates

Double blow for Punjab in their 222-run chase against Himachal Pradesh as Rohit Kumar dismisses Harnoor Singh and Uday Saharan for ducks in the very first over. Prabhsimran and Anmolpreet are at the crease, taking Punjab to 20/2 at the end of 4 overs.

Early wickets in the Delhi vs Odisha match as well as Priyansh Arya and Sarthak Ranjan have been dismissed, leaving DEL at 6/2 in just seven deliveries. Priyansh was sent back for just five by Samal, and Pattanaik got Ranjan's scalp with his very first ball. Ayush Doseja and Rishabh Pant are at the crease.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: 1st Innings Scores

Group A:

  • Kerala vs Rajasthan 343/7

  • Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu 243/10

  • Karnataka 363/4 vs Puducherry

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura 286/7

Group B:

  • Bengal win by nine wickets vs Jammu and Kashmir

  • Assam 308/10 vs Uttar Pradesh

  • Chandigarh 113 vs Vidarbha 70/1

  • Baroda 417/4 vs Hyderabad

Group C:

  • Goa vs Mumbai 444/8

  • Chhattisgarh 355/3 vs Sikkim

  • Maharashtra 331/7 vs Uttarakhand

  • Himachal Pradesh 221/10 vs Punjab

Group D:

  • Gujarat 283/10 vs Railways

  • Haryana vs Services 271/8

  • Delhi vs Odisha 272/8

  • Andhra vs Saurashtra 254/7

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Fireworks All Around

Fireworks all around in these high-scoring clashesIn Hyderabad vs Baroda, Krunal Pandya is leading the charge in style, racing to a brilliant 50 off just 36 balls. Even as three wickets have fallen at the other end, Krunal has kept Baroda’s momentum intact. With the score reading 325/4, all eyes are on him to bat deep over the next nine overs and push Baroda past the daunting 400-run mark.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai vs Goa, it’s absolute carnage with the bat. Mumbai have breached 400, powered by a sensational 24-ball half-century from Hardik Tamore. The strokeplay has been ruthless, the intent clear, and the bowlers have had no answers as Mumbai continue to pile on the runs in emphatic fashion.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Plate Group 1st Innings Scores

  • Arunachal Pradesh 189/10 vs Meghalaya

  • Nagaland 212/10 vs Bihar

  • Mizoram 200/10 vs Manipur

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: BEN vs J&K Updates

Embarassing nine-wicket loss for Jammu and Kashmir as Bengal chase down the 64-run target within 9.3 overs. Despite the cheap dismissal of Easwaran, Abhishek Porel (30) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (25) ensured a swift victory.

Meanwhile, a wave of centuries from across the Elite Group. The best one is by Sarfaraz Khan, who slammed a 56-ball century against Goa. Mumbai are currently batting at 328/5 with less than 10 overs to go.

Devdutt Padikkal (113) and Mayank Aggarwal (132) both scored centuries for Karnataka against Puducherry. Meanwhile, Baroda have Nitish Pandya unbeaten at 122 off 109 as they reach 282/1 inside 37 overs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: CDG vs VID Updates

A brilliant bowling performance from Vidarbha, wrapping up Chandigarh's innings at 113 all out. Tail-ender Sanyam Saini top-scored with 36, with the main batters disappointing. Darshan Nalkane has been the star with the ball, taking four wickets in just over six overs. Bhute and Parwani have taken two each.

Meanwhile, Assam's Sumit Ghadigaonkar is batting at 101 off 85, hitting 12 boundaries and three sixes en route to his century. Assam are batting at 207/2 with more than seven overs left against Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: GOA vs MUM Updates

Mumbai cross the 200-run mark in the 33rd over, batting at 213/3. Sarfaraz Khan is their top scorer, unbeaten at 84 runs off 46 balls, which include six fours and six sixes. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave his side a great start with 46 off 64, falling four runs short of his half-century. His strike partner Musheer Khan was dismissed for 60 off 66, but the base they provided has put Mumbai on course for a 300-plus score.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: BRD vs HYD Updates

A brilliant 63-ball century from Amit Passi has pushed Baroda to 181/0 inside 23 overs. Nitya Pandya is playing second fiddle at 76 off 70, but is fast approaching a ton of his own. None of the Hyderabad bowlers have economy rates below seven.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir are bowled out for just 63, with captain Paras Dogra top-scoring with 19. Akash Deep an Mukesh have starred with four wicekts each, while Shami took two scalps. Chase to follow soon.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: SER vs HAR Updates

A 100-run opening partnership from Mayank Aggarwal and Devdutt Padikkal as Karnataka reach 100/2 after the 20th over. Both batters are single digit runs away from half-centuries. Puducherry's bowlers need a quick breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Anshul Kamboj has been on fire, taking four wickets with figures of 4/19 in seven overs as Services are struggling at 72/4 inside 20 overs. Irfan Ali and Mohit Ahlawat are trying to rebuild their innings.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: BEN vs J&K Updates

The wickets just keep on tumbling for Jammu and Kashmir, who are 20/4 at the end of the powerplay. Shami has been the star with two wickets, trapping Yawer Hassan on the pads. Mukesh Kumar also added a scalp, dismissing Khajuria. Dogra and Abdul Samad are on the crease as J&K look to rebuild.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are 58/3 in 12 overs, with Rahul Tripathi and Ruturak Gaikwad at the crease following the quick dismissals of Veer and Bawane. Himachal Pradesh are also down four wickets, with Bajwa getting two scalps.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: JHKD vs TN Updates

The toss between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu has been delayed due to a damp outfield at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Next inspection will be at 9:20 AM IST.

Meanwhile, two early wickets in the Chandigarh vs Vidarbha match. Nalkande delivered the first blow, dismissing Manan Vohra for a duck in the first ball. Arjun Azad then goes for another duck in the first ball of the second over as Bhute gets his first of the day.

In the Bengal vs J&K match, Shami broke the deadlock by dismissing Iqbal for a duck, and Akash Deep then got the wicket of Ashwin as J&K are reeling at 2/2 inside the second over.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Elite Group Toss Updates

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab: PUN opt to bowl first

  • Goa vs Mumbai: GOA opt to bowl first

  • Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: UTK opt to bowl first

  • Andhra vs Saurashtra: AP opt to bowl first

  • Gujarat vs Railways: GUJ opt to bat first

  • Delhi vs Odisha: DEL opt to bowl first

  • Haryana vs Services: HAR opt to bowl first

  • Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim: SKM opt to bowl first

  • Chandigarh vs Vidarbha: VID opt to bowl first

  • Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu: JHKD opt to bowl first

  • Kerala vs Rajasthan: RAJ opt to bat first

  • Karnataka vs Puducherry: KAR opt to bat first

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura: MP opt to bowl first

  • Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir: BEN opt to bowl first

  • Baroda vs Hyderabad: HYD opt to bowl first

  • Assam vs Uttar Pradesh: ASM opt to bat first

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Plate Group Toss Updates

  • Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya: ARNP opt to bat first

  • Bihar vs Nagaland: NGL opt to bat first

  • Manipur vs Mizoram: MNP opt to bowl first

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Where To Watch

Out of the 19 games on offer today, two matches will be shown live in India. The Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu and Assam vs Uttar Pradesh matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, while th JHA vs TN fixture will also be televised on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Full Schedule

Elite Group A:

FixtureTimeVenue
Kerala vs Rajasthan9:00 AM ISTGujarat College Ground (Ahmedabad)
Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu9:00 AM ISTNarendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)
Karnataka vs Puducherry9:00 AM ISTADSA Railways Ground (Ahmedabad)
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura9:00 AM ISTNarendra Modi Stadium B (Ahmedabad)

Elite Group B:

FixtureTimeVenue
Bengal vs J&K9:00 AM ISTSanosara Ground A (Rajkot)
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh9:00 AM ISTNiranjan Shah Stadium (Rajkot)
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha9:00 AM ISTNiranjan Shah Stadium Ground C (Rajkot)
Baroda vs Hyderabad9:00 AM ISTSanosara Ground B (Rajkot

Elite Group C:

FixtureTimeVenue
Goa vs Mumbai9:00 AM ISTJaipuria Vidyalaya Ground (Jaipur)
Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim9:00 AM ISTSawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur)
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand9:00 AM ISTAnantam Ground (Jaipur)
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab9:00 AM ISTKL Saini Ground (Jaipur)

Elite Group D:

FixtureTimeVenue
Gujarat vs Railways9:00 AM ISTKSCA Ground 2 (Alur)
Haryana vs Services9:00 AM ISTKSCA Ground (Alur)
Delhi vs Odisha9:00 AM ISTKSCA Ground 3 (Alur)
Andhra vs Saurashtra9:00 AM ISTCoE Ground 2 (Bengaluru)

Plate Group:

FixtureTimeVenue
Manipur vs Mizoram9:00 AM ISTJSCA International Stadium (Ranchi)
Bihar vs Nagaland9:00 AM ISTJSCA Oval Ground (Ranchi)
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya9:00 AM ISTUsha Martin Ground (Ranchi)

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Good Morning!

Welcome back to our live blog for Round 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26! Stay with us for real-time updates and scores from all the day’s action.

