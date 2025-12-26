Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate: MNP To Bowl First, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses out

Bihar face Manipur in their second plate match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Manipur to bowl first, Vaibhav Suryavanshi misses out
The match will not be aired live on TV or streamed on JioStar
Bihar enter their Plate Group match against Manipur on 26 December 2025 with confidence after a stunning display in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In that match, Bihar smashed a world-record 574/6 in a 50-over game, led by an extraordinary performance from teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hit a blistering century in just 36 balls, one of the fastest in List A history, and backed by big hundreds from captain Sakibul Gani and Ayush Loharuka. That innings not only rewrote List A record books but also showcased Bihar’s powerful batting depth and set up a dominant overall performance.
Against Manipur, Bihar will aim to carry that momentum forward at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, where the match begins at 9:00 AM IST. The pitch in Ranchi has already proven its run-friendly nature, and Bihar’s batters will be keen to make another statement. Manipur, while considered underdogs in this encounter, will look to stay competitive by applying early bowling pressure and building measured innings with the bat.
Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Manipur won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Manipur (Playing XI): Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Al Bashid Muhammed(w), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c)
Bihar (Playing XI): Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Ayush Loharuka(w), Sakibul Gani(c), Bipin Saurabh, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia, Himanshu Singh
Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Manipur: Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Al Bashid Muhammed(w), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c), Homendro Meitei, Kishan Thokchom, Ayekpam Rakesh, Ngariyan-bam Jameson, Khangembam Santosh
Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Piyush Singh, Ayush Loharuka(w), Sakibul Gani(c), Bipin Saurabh, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia, Shabbir Khan, Himanshu Singh, Honey Singh, Kumar Rajnish