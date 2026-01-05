Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Suryavanshi Set To Miss Out As Teams Eye Title

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final on 6 January at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi promises an intriguing clash between Bihar and Manipur as both sides vie for Plate glory. Bihar have been the standout side in the Plate Group, finishing top of the table with a string of wins, but Manipur will be keen to upset the script and clinch an unlikely trophy on the back of spirited performances this season.