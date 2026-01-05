Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Suryavanshi Set To Miss Out As Teams Eye Title

Bihar cricket team take on Manipur in the VHT 2025-26 Plate final
Vaibhav Suryavanshi will not feature in the clash
Live streaming and points table listed below
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final on 6 January at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi promises an intriguing clash between Bihar and Manipur as both sides vie for Plate glory. Bihar have been the standout side in the Plate Group, finishing top of the table with a string of wins, but Manipur will be keen to upset the script and clinch an unlikely trophy on the back of spirited performances this season.
However, this final comes with a notable absence: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Bihar’s young batting sensation whose blistering domestic performances this season caught nationwide attention, will not feature in the match. Suryavanshi, who smashed 190 off 84 balls earlier in the tournament and has been in sensational form, is away with the India U19 team in South Africa for a three-match ODI series.
The series is also a part of the Indian team's preparation for the U19 World Cup, where he is set to be a key player. His absence will be felt in Bihar’s batting line-up, forcing the hosts to rely on other experienced campaigners to fill the void.
Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Squads
Bihar: Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh(w), Kumar Rajnish, Sakibul Gani(c), Prithvi Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Sachin Kumar Singh, Akash Raj, Himanshu Tiwari, Himanshu Singh, Honey Singh, Badal Kanaoujia, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shabbir Khan, Piyush Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sabir Khan
Manipur: Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Khangembam Santosh, Ngariyan-bam Jameson(w), Pheiroijam Jotin, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c), Chingakham Bidash, Ayekpam Rakesh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Homendro Meitei
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 Plate Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Bihar (Qualified)
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|3.067
|2
|Manipur (Qualified)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.564
|3
|Nagaland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|1.007
|4
|Meghalaya
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.107
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−2.646
|6
|Mizoram
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.019
Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final?
The Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate final will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Tuedsday, January 6 at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Baroda vs J&K and Kerala vs Pondicherry.