Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Suryavanshi Set To Miss Out As Teams Eye Title

Bihar vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Get live streaming information, squad updates and preview for the VHT 2025–26 Plate final between Bihar and Manipur on Tuesday, January 06, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final
Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Skipper’s Rise After 32-Ball List A Century Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy Photo: X/ cricqdesk
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar cricket team take on Manipur in the VHT 2025-26 Plate final

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi will not feature in the clash

  • Live streaming and points table listed below

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final on 6 January at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi promises an intriguing clash between Bihar and Manipur as both sides vie for Plate glory. Bihar have been the standout side in the Plate Group, finishing top of the table with a string of wins, but Manipur will be keen to upset the script and clinch an unlikely trophy on the back of spirited performances this season.

However, this final comes with a notable absence: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Bihar’s young batting sensation whose blistering domestic performances this season caught nationwide attention, will not feature in the match. Suryavanshi, who smashed 190 off 84 balls earlier in the tournament and has been in sensational form, is away with the India U19 team in South Africa for a three-match ODI series.

The series is also a part of the Indian team's preparation for the U19 World Cup, where he is set to be a key player. His absence will be felt in Bihar’s batting line-up, forcing the hosts to rely on other experienced campaigners to fill the void.

Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Squads

Bihar: Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh(w), Kumar Rajnish, Sakibul Gani(c), Prithvi Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Sachin Kumar Singh, Akash Raj, Himanshu Tiwari, Himanshu Singh, Honey Singh, Badal Kanaoujia, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shabbir Khan, Piyush Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Sabir Khan

Manipur: Karnajit Yumnam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Khangembam Santosh, Ngariyan-bam Jameson(w), Pheiroijam Jotin, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c), Chingakham Bidash, Ayekpam Rakesh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Homendro Meitei

Related Content
Related Content

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 Plate Points Table

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Bihar (Qualified)5500203.067
2Manipur (Qualified)5410160.564
3Nagaland5320121.007
4Meghalaya523080.107
5Arunachal Pradesh51404−2.646
6Mizoram50500−2.019

Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final: Live Streaming

When to watch Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final?

The Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate final will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Tuedsday, January 6 at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch Bihar Vs Manipur, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Plate Final?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Baroda vs J&K and Kerala vs Pondicherry.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  5. Ashes 5th Test Day 2: Ben Stokes Confronts Marnus Labuschagne, Wraps Hand Around Shoulder – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Opinion: Just Reopening Schools In Conflict Zones Isn't Enough

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Day-II HIM MSME Fest 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Chairs CEO’s Roundtable Conference

  5. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. Bengal BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Backs IPL Ban on Bangladeshi Players

Latest Stories

  1. OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

  2. IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

  3. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  6. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  7. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  8. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio