IND U19 Vs ZIM U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026, Super Six: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co In Action?

India and Zimbabwe U19 sides clash on Tuesday in Bulawayo
This will be the first match for both sides in the Super Six
Live telecast and streaming details listed
After a successful campaign in the group stages, India will be back in action in the U19 World Cup Super Six as they will take on Zimbabwe on Tuesday, January 27. India will be eyeing to extend their winning run and take another step towards the semifinal.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will look to clinch their first victory of the competition. They are yet to win so far in the U19 World Cup 2026. India are a tough opposition to face for them, but at home, they will look to give their best.
IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When and where will the IND vs ZIM U19, World Cup 2026 match take place?
The IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 27, 2026, Tuesday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.
Where to watch IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast and live stream in India?
The IND vs ZIM, U19 World Cup 2026 match series will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India vs Zimbabwe, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Squads
Zimbabwe U19: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh