IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a blistering hundred off just 55 balls, hitting eight fours and eight sixes
The teenage batter took apart James Minto and Farhan Ahmed, including a 22-run over
He added 142 runs for the second wicket with captain Ayush Mhatre in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on fire during India’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final match against England on Friday, smashing his way to a 55-ball century. The 14-year-old left-handed batter ran the show at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, hitting eight fours and eight sixes on his way to the hundred.
Sooryavanshi showed off brute force and deft touch in equal measure, hitting the English bowlers all over the park. He particularly went after pacer James Minto and off-spinner Farhan Ahmed.
In the 17th over, the India batter absolutely battered Ahmed, hitting three sixes and a four – 6, 6, 4, 6 – with 22 runs coming from that spell. He finally reached his century milestone after stealing a single off Ralphie Albert in the 20th over, with India batting at 167/2.
Sooryavanshi formed a strong partnership with captain Ayush Mhatre – worth 142 runs off 90 balls – with the latter reaching his half-century in 53 balls before losing his wicket.