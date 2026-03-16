Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

One evening, Alex wanders into an open-mic comedy night at a downtown club. Slightly high and reluctant to pay the $15 cover charge, he decides to perform standup instead. The choice feels quite irrational at first, yet reveals a certain impulse to express his pent up feelings. Facing a room of strangers, he begins speaking about the collapse of his marriage with blunt candour, at least from his own vantage point. The two central figures struggle to explain what happened between them, even as they assure their ten-year-old sons that life remains steady. The screenplay rarely stages a decisive moment of rupture. Instead, it observes the lingering uncertainty that follows. Both Alex and Tess sense that separation was necessary, though neither can quite say why.