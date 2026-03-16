Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

Outlook Rating:
3 / 5

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026 | Bradley Cooper’s intimate drama examines the uneasy space between separation, self-discovery and the faint possibility of emotional renewal.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Published at:
A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025)
A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025) Photo: Searchlight Pictures
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Is This Thing On (2025) is directed by Bradley Cooper, loosely inspired by the life of British standup comedian John Bishop.

  • The cast includes Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, Peyton Manning, Andra Day, Christine Ebersole and Ciarán Hinds.

  • After an amicable separation, a New York father stumbles into standup comedy and begins processing the end of his marriage on stage while both partners quietly reconsider the lives they left behind.

Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? (2025) signals a significant turn towards emotional restraint after the grand scale of A Star Is Born (2018) and the stylistic reach of Maestro (2023). Cooper directs a modest character study and appears briefly as a mustachioed supporting presence. Loosely drawn from the life of British standup John Bishop, the film relocates its story to a distinctly American landscape while exploring the emotional residue of a marriage.

At its centre are Alex and Tess Novak, portrayed by Will Arnett and Laura Dern respectively. When the film opens, the couple have already chosen to separate. The decision appears composed and mutual, yet oddly unclear. They postpone telling their two young sons and even attend a dinner party together as though nothing has shifted. Only when Tess boards a train back to Westchester do they part for the evening. The causes of their split remain indistinct at first. It resembles the slow erosion many couples describe when they say they “simply drifted apart.”

Alex leaves the family’s suburban home and settles into a small one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. The narrative shows little curiosity about his career. He works in finance, though the specifics hardly matter and we never see him engage with that part of his life. What matters to the film’s vision is the quiet displacement that follows the separation and the tentative search for purpose that comes with it.

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A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025)
A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025) Photo: Searchlight Pictures
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One evening, Alex wanders into an open-mic comedy night at a downtown club. Slightly high and reluctant to pay the $15 cover charge, he decides to perform standup instead. The choice feels quite irrational at first, yet reveals a certain impulse to express his pent up feelings. Facing a room of strangers, he begins speaking about the collapse of his marriage with blunt candour, at least from his own vantage point. The two central figures struggle to explain what happened between them, even as they assure their ten-year-old sons that life remains steady. The screenplay rarely stages a decisive moment of rupture. Instead, it observes the lingering uncertainty that follows. Both Alex and Tess sense that separation was necessary, though neither can quite say why.

Is This Thing On? concerns itself with the rupture and renewal of relationships more than the comedy aspect itself. This may be fortunate, given how often fictional comedians appear on screen as tormented visionaries or volatile narcissists. Alex is neither. His first set is all over the place—he is competent, though hardly remarkable. It almost promisingly reminds one of Rachel Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023) but remains still out of reach from the scope of her charismatic portrayal. 

Once the unofficial joker among his friends, he slowly rediscovers that instinct and learns to shape it into an act. Painful memories become mild anecdotes that draw a few scattered laughs. The club also provides a modest sense of fellowship among other performers. His material grows more personal with each appearance and eventually reaches Tess herself.

A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025)
A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025) Photo: Searchlight Pictures
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Laura Dern supplies much of the film’s emotional weight as his other half, equally ambitious. Tess is introduced as a former Olympic volleyball champion, who left the sport years earlier and settled into domestic life as a stay-at-home mother. She began competing at eleven and built her entire sense of self around that discipline. Retirement arrived reluctantly and she convinced herself that marriage and family might fill the absence. Their marriage and eventual separation unsettles that conviction.

As the relationship dissolves, Tess begins to reconsider the ambitions she once abandoned. A dinner with former colleague Laird (Peyton Manning) clarifies the possibility. He suggests she pursue a coaching role for the Olympic team. Their reunion also carries a faint suggestion of romance, though the film resists easy melodrama. 

A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025)
A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025) Photo: Searchlight Pictures
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Arnett has often played sardonic characters defined by self-deprecation. Here he keeps that dry edge while revealing a more fragile interior. Beneath the crisp comic timing emerges a portrait of a man who slowly realises he felt constrained within the marriage, though not necessarily by the person he married. Dern provides a compelling counterbalance. Tess spends much of the film uncertain about her desires and watching that uncertainty unfold becomes the role’s quiet fascination.

Alex’s parents, portrayed by Christine Ebersole and Ciarán Hinds, help care for the children while displaying their own idiosyncratic yet lasting partnership. Another thread of comic relief comes through Alex’s friend Balls, played by Cooper himself and Balls’ partner Christine (Andra Day). Their relationship faces its own strains. Balls works as an understudy in a theatre production and often appears distracted or drunk. Observations like these give the film its texture. It notices how separated parents quietly compete for their children’s affection or how friendships shift when one person attempts a late reinvention. The script avoids sweeping revelations in favour of gradual awareness.

A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025)
A still from ‘Is This Thing On’ (2025) Photo: Searchlight Pictures
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As a director, Cooper shows steadily growing assurance. The scale remains intimate and scenes unfold at an unhurried pace—enough to catch awkward pauses or fleeting expressions. His supporting role as Balls allows him to claim some of the film’s broadest laughs without pulling attention from the central story.

Is This Thing On? retains a measure of artistic polish while embracing the pleasures of a character-driven crowd pleaser. Arnett proves convincing as a standup comic and beneath his flinty comic persona, he possesses a substantial emotional presence. Ultimately, the film serves as a quiet postmortem of a marriage that still shows faint signs of life. Alex and Tess gain enough distance to recognise the individuals they have become, rather than the roles they once occupied. Their conversations carry a maturity rarely seen in stories about romantic collapse. 

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