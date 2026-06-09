Portugal Vs Nigeria LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Ronaldo And Co Eye Last-Minute Prep For FIFA World Cup

Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, right, celebrates with team mate Diogo Dalot after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Chile in Oeiras, outside Lisbon. AP Photo

Portugal Vs Nigeria LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the POR vs NIG live coverage of the exhibition match at the Estádio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria, Portugal. For Roberto Martínez’s side, this final friendly serves as a critical tune-up before their tournament opener against the DR Congo on June 17. Coming off a 2-1 victory against Chile, the Seleção will look to sharpen their rhythm while managing the fitness of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo. Nigeria enters the match under the guidance of manager Éric Chelle, unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. Although the Super Eagles famously missed out on World Cup qualification following a penalty shootout defeat to the DR Congo, they remain a formidable side. However, they will be without key heavyweights, including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, forcing the team to rely on depth as they test themselves against world-class opposition. With Portugal looking to build momentum and Nigeria aiming to prove their quality, expect an intriguing tactical battle in Leiria. While the hosts remain favorites, the Super Eagles will provide a stern, physical challenge in this high-stakes final rehearsal. Follow play-by-play updates of the POR vs NIG match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2026, 12:39:31 am IST Portugal Vs Nigeria Live Score, International Friendly: POR In FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a serious contender, carrying significant momentum following their 2025 UEFA Nations League triumph. Under the leadership of manager Roberto Martínez, the squad has evolved into a tactically versatile and balanced group. Having successfully navigated their qualifying campaign—which concluded with an emphatic 9-1 victory over Armenia—the team arrives in North America with high expectations and a depth of talent that allows Martínez to shift between different formations, such as a back three or a back four, depending on the opponent. A central narrative surrounding the team is the participation of captain Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41 years old, Ronaldo is set to appear in his sixth World Cup, further extending his own legendary record. While he remains the focal point and primary goal-scoring threat for A Selecao, the current squad is noted for being less reliant on a single individual than in past tournaments. The team’s strength lies in its well-defined spine, which features goalkeeper Diogo Costa, defender Rúben Dias, and a dynamic midfield composed of elite playmakers like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Vitinha. Drawn into Group K, Portugal will face the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. They are widely considered the favorites to progress from this group and are aiming to improve upon their historic best finish of third place. With all their group-stage matches scheduled in the United States—two in Houston and one in Miami—Portugal will look to leverage their tactical fluidity and recent tournament experience to make a deep run in what many see as the final chance for their current generation of stars to capture the world title.

11 Jun 2026, 12:24:49 am IST Portugal Vs Nigeria Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: June 10, 2026

Venue: Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, Leiria, Portugal

Kick-off Time: 8:45 PM local time (19:45 GMT)

Context: Final pre-World Cup friendly for Portugal; Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 tournament.

Portugal: Heading into the World Cup, Portugal is placed in a group with the DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. They are coming off a 2-1 victory against Chile. The squad features key players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva.

Nigeria: The Super Eagles are currently managed by Éric Chelle and remain unbeaten in their last six matches. For this fixture, they were notably without stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who were rested after their club seasons, as well as Samson Tijani and Alhassan Yusuf, who were absent due to visa issues.