Bolivia Vs Algeria Live Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Petković is expected to utilize this match to fine-tune his system against a South American opponent whose stylistic traits were specifically chosen to mimic the tactical challenges posed by Argentina. While midfielder Hichem Boudaoui is sidelined through injury, the spotlight will remain on captain Riyad Mahrez to orchestrate the attack, while breakout talent Anis Hadj Moussa looks to solidify his claim for a starting berth after his decisive goal against the Dutch.