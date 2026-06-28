Algeria Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Desert Foxes Look To Upset Das Team In Decisive Group J Clash

Algeria Vs Austria Live Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow the live score and updates from Algeria vs Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the Desert Foxes and Das Team battle for a crucial place in the knockout stage at Kansas City Stadium

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 where Algeria and Austria square off in a high-stakes Group J finale at Kansas City Stadium, with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage on the line. Argentina have already sealed top spot, leaving these two sides battling for second place. Austria enter the contest with three points and a superior goal difference, meaning a draw is enough to qualify, while Algeria realistically need a victory to book automatic progression after bouncing back from defeat to Argentina with a win over Jordan. The fixture also revives memories of the infamous 1982 "Disgrace of Gijón" involving Algeria and Austria, adding extra intrigue to an already tense encounter. With stars like Riyad Mahrez and Marcel Sabitzer expected to play key roles, fans can expect a fiercely contested clash with massive knockout-stage implications.

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