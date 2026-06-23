Jordan 1-2 Algeria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Super Sub Gouiri Fires Desert Warriors Into Lead

Against the run of play, the Chivalrous Ones strike first. Nizar Al-Rashdan delivers a massive moment for Jordan, finishing clinically from around 10 yards after a sweeping move down the left flank. The ball finds him in space on the right side of the area, and the midfielder produces a clever outside-of-the-boot strike that skids low into the far corner beyond Luca Zidane. The Algerian goalkeeper may have been unsighted by bodies in front of him, but nothing can take away from the quality of the finish. After soaking up sustained pressure and surviving two huge scares from Mahrez, Jordan has punished the Desert Warriors and taken a priceless lead.