Jordan 1-2 Algeria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Super Sub Gouiri Fires Desert Warriors Into Lead

Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GOALLLLLL! 82' JOR 1-2 ALG
The Desert Warriors have turned it around. Substitute Amine Gouiri makes an instant impact, powering a header into the net from Amin Moussa's corner delivery. Moussa created the opportunity himself with a brilliant run down the right before winning the corner. There was a lengthy VAR check for offside, but the goal stands. After trailing for much of the match, Algeria's relentless pressure has finally paid off, and they now have one foot back in the race for the knockout stage.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GOALLLLLL! 68' JOR 1-1 ALG
The pressure finally tells. After relentless attacking waves, the Desert Warriors find their breakthrough. Riyad Mahrez delivers a teasing corner into the box, and Nadhir Benbouali rises highest to power a header beyond the goalkeeper for Algeria's first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It had been coming for some time, with Algeria dominating possession and creating sustained pressure around the Jordan penalty area. The Chivalrous Ones had held firm for over an hour and looked dangerous on the counter, but this time they could not withstand the siege. Game on in San Francisco.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 52' JOR 1-0 ALG
he Chivalrous Ones continue to frustrate Algeria with a compact defensive shape, sitting deep and denying space between the lines. The Desert Warriors are dominating possession but struggling to create clear openings, while Jordan remains a threat on the counterattack whenever the ball is won back. Algeria needs a moment of creativity to unlock this stubborn defense before time starts becoming a real factor.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Second Half Starts
We're back in San Francisco. The Desert Warriors have 45 minutes to rescue their World Cup hopes, while the Chivalrous Ones look to protect their precious 1-0 lead.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Halftime! JOR 1-0 ALG
Jordan heads into the break with a crucial lead thanks to Nizar Al-Rashdan's 36th-minute strike. The Chivalrous Ones absorbed heavy pressure before making the Desert Warriors pay, with Riyad Mahrez guilty of missing two golden chances. Algeria dominated possession but trails where it matters most.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 36' JOR 1-0 ALG
Against the run of play, the Chivalrous Ones strike first. Nizar Al-Rashdan delivers a massive moment for Jordan, finishing clinically from around 10 yards after a sweeping move down the left flank. The ball finds him in space on the right side of the area, and the midfielder produces a clever outside-of-the-boot strike that skids low into the far corner beyond Luca Zidane. The Algerian goalkeeper may have been unsighted by bodies in front of him, but nothing can take away from the quality of the finish. After soaking up sustained pressure and surviving two huge scares from Mahrez, Jordan has punished the Desert Warriors and taken a priceless lead.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' JOR 0-0 ALG
Algeria will be wondering how they are not ahead. Riyad Mahrez is played through by a sublime pass over the top, takes a magnificent first touch to beat the offside trap, and finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. But with the goal at his mercy, the Desert Warriors captain fails to apply the finishing touch, dragging the opportunity wide. Moments later, Farès Chaïbi cuts inside from the left and unleashes a dangerous effort, only to be denied by a sharp save from the Jordan keeper. Algeria is turning up the pressure, but the breakthrough remains elusive.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick Off
We're underway in San Francisco.The Chivalrous Ones make an energetic start, winning an early free-kick on the right flank and immediately testing the Desert Warriors' defense.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs
Jordan: Yazeed Abu Laila, Abdullah Nasib, Hossam Abu Al-Dahab, Yazan Al-Arab, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan, Mousa Al-Tamari, Mahmoud Al Mardi, Muhannad Abu Taha, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ehsan Haddad
Algeria: Luca Zidane, Aissa Mandi, Ramiz Zerrouki, Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, Ibrahim Maza
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group J)
Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM PDT (June 21) / 11:00 PM EDT (June 21) / 8:30 AM IST (June 22)
Venue: Bay Area, San francisco
Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Jordan and Algeria face-off in the Group J match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from BC Place.