Algeria Vs Austria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, Likely XIs - All You Need To Know

Algeria and Austria will lock horns today for a second place finish in Group J.
Both teams have failed to defeat Argentina in their group stage fixture.
The match will be held at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, USA on June 27, 7:30 am (IST).
With a place in the Round of 32 still up for grabs, Algeria and Austria lock horns in a crucial Group J encounter knowing that victory could put them in pole position to finish second behind Argentina. Both sides have picked up one win so far and are firmly in the hunt for qualification, making this one of the most significant matches of the group stage.
Austria will take confidence from their disciplined performances, while Algeria know they must respond after suffering a heavy defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina in their previous outing. With qualification scenarios tightening and every point proving decisive, expect an intense battle as both nations aim to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.
Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
According to Opta's Supercomputer, Austria are slight favourites heading into this crucial Group J clash, with a 42.1% chance of victory, while a draw is the single most likely outcome at 42.1%, highlighting just how closely matched these two sides are.
Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
Algeria: Luca Zidane (GK); Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Gouiri
Austria: A. Schlager (GK); Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdžić
Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Algeria and Austria take place?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Algeria and Austria will take place at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City on June 28, 7:30 am (IST).
Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Algeria and Austria?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.