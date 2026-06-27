Algeria Vs Austria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, Likely XIs - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Catch the live streaming, expected starting XIs, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J fixture between Algeria and Austria

Argentina Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Austria's Michael Gregoritsch (11) and Argentina's Lisandro Martinez (6) jump for the ball Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Algeria and Austria will lock horns today for a second place finish in Group J.

  • Both teams have failed to defeat Argentina in their group stage fixture.

  • The match will be held at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, USA on June 27, 7:30 am (IST).

With a place in the Round of 32 still up for grabs, Algeria and Austria lock horns in a crucial Group J encounter knowing that victory could put them in pole position to finish second behind Argentina. Both sides have picked up one win so far and are firmly in the hunt for qualification, making this one of the most significant matches of the group stage.

Austria will take confidence from their disciplined performances, while Algeria know they must respond after suffering a heavy defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina in their previous outing. With qualification scenarios tightening and every point proving decisive, expect an intense battle as both nations aim to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

According to Opta's Supercomputer, Austria are slight favourites heading into this crucial Group J clash, with a 42.1% chance of victory, while a draw is the single most likely outcome at 42.1%, highlighting just how closely matched these two sides are.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) walks on the pitch after scoring the opening goal of his team - AP
Lionel Messi equaled Miroslav Klose as the leading scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals. - AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Argentina the defending champions celebrate their 2022 World Cup victory - null

Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

Algeria: Luca Zidane (GK); Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Gouiri

Austria: A. Schlager (GK); Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdžić

Algeria Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Algeria and Austria take place?

A

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Algeria and Austria will take place at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City on June 28, 7:30 am (IST).

Q

Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Algeria and Austria?

A

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories